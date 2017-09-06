Register
15:47 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands.

    Hurricane Irma: Tiny British Colony Hunkers Down and Prepares for the Worst

    © AP Photo/ NOAA
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 13800

    A tiny British colony in the Atlantic Ocean, which lies right in the path of Hurricane Irma, is preparing for the worst.

    The former prime minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Michael Misick, posted a message on Instagram, warning people to brace themselves, amid fears Hurricance Irma could be a repeat of Hurricane Ike, which devastated the archipelago in 2008.

    *A message from Former Premier Michael E. Misick* My fellow Turks and Caicos Islanders, as Hurricane Irma approaches I would like to advise all to take this storm and the one that is following very seriously. Let's today do everything to protect our property and by extension mitigate any life threatening situation that may arise. Those of us who may have doubts about the safety of our house or if our area is prone to flooding, please take no chances, seek shelter with family, friends or one of the DDME designated shelters. Let's us also reach out to help those in need and be our brothers keeper in this most uncertain time. May god protect us and may he protect our Turks and Caicos Islands. Let's pray and hope for the best but brace for the worst. #tcisafe #tcistrong #onenation #onelove

    A post shared by Hon. Dr. Michael E. Misick (@michaelmisick) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

    Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 storm on September 5, meaning that it is significantly more powerful than Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm which devastated Texas last week.

    Winds in excess of 180 miles per hour are hurtling towards the British overseas territory of the Turks and Caicos Islands, which is situated just to the south of the Bahamas.

    Several cruise ships are leaving the main island of Grand Turk on September 6, and the last ferry will leave North Caicos at 5.30pm local time.

    Only 31,000 people live on the islands, but the population is almost doubled by tourists from Europe and North America.

    Beast of a Storm

    Irma is already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, and is estimated to make landfall in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday, September 7.

    A storm surge of up to 20 feet is estimated for the low-lying islands as well as up to 20 inches of rain.

    The eye of the storm is passing to the north of Puerto Rico, and because it is not going over any major landmass it is due to maintain its strength.

    The Royal Navy ship RFA Mounts Bay, which was in the Caribbean tackling drugs smuggling, has now been put on standby to help out if the Turks and Caicos Islands are badly hit.

    This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma nearing the eastern Caribbean
    © AP Photo/ NOAA
    This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma nearing the eastern Caribbean

    In September 2008 Ike, which was only a Category 4 storm, slammed into the archipelago and destroyed dozens of homes on Grand Turk.

    The Royal Navy was then deployed to the islands to help more than 300 residents who were made homeless.

    The Independence Question

    Mr. Misick has been campaigning for the islands to become independent of Britain and says there is no reason why they could not be as successful as neighboring Saint Kitts and Nevis, which was granted independence in 1983.

    #flashback #hurricane #ike get #prepare for #hurricaneirma #turksandcaicos #pray

    A post shared by Hon. Dr. Michael E. Misick (@michaelmisick) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

    Mr. Misick and eight other people, including several politicians from his Progressive National Party (PNP), are currently on trial for corruption in Providenciales, the capital of the Turks and Caicos Islands. 

    The London-based prosecutor Andrew Mitchell, QC, said the case was about "political corruption and financial greed," but Mr. Misick and his co-defendants deny all the charges and claim the case was cooked up by the British government.

    Related:

    Trump Declares Emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico Ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Florida Governor to Fight With Hurricane Irma's Consequences
    Irma Strengthens to Category 5 Hurricane - US National Hurricane Center
    Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Tags:
    natural disaster, winds, rain, hurricane, storm, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Harvey, Turks and Caicos Islands, Caribbean, United States, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok