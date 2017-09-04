Puerto Rico Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Cat 4 Hurricane Irma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello has declared a state of emergency ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma — now a dangerous Category 4 storm — that is likely to hit the region later this week.
"[I am] signing the executive order which also activates the national guard and declares the state of emergency in Puerto Rico," Rossello wrote on Twitter.
On Friday, hurricane Irma strengthened into a category 3 storm as it moved over the eastern Atlantic toward the eastern Caribbean islands, according to the NHC.
