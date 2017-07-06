US Awards $9Mln for Environmental Cleanup at Navy, Marine Installations

© AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID Black Hawk Down: Pentagon Says New Helicopter Pilots are Sorely Undertrained

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US awarded nearly $10 million to clean up the environment at Navy and Marine Corps installations in the Atlantic area, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"AGVIQ [of] Anchorage, Alaska is being awarded a $9,000,000… contract for environmental remedial action services on Navy and Marine Corps installations at sites in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic area of responsibility," the release said on Wednesday.

AGVIQ will provide restoration services at environmentally contaminated sites, including those contaminated by solvents, petroleum, oil and lubricants, metals, acids, bases, reactives, polychlorinated biphenyls, pesticides and other substances, the Defense Department explained.

The goal of the contract will be to return such sites to safe and acceptable levels of contamination in support of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program and the new work will bring the total cumulative value of the contract to $121,500,000, the release added.