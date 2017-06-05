Knee-Deep in Water: How a Two-Degree Temperature Rise Could Change NYC (VIDEO)

This dramatic clip, published by Claire&Max on Vimeo, shows a possible doomsday scenario for New York City — the flooding which could occur due to a two-degree rise in the average temperature on Earth. Since it was uploaded on May 31, the video has gone viral online, with over 203k views.

According to its creators, the video was inspired by the research data of climatologists that predict drastic changes in the atmospheric circulation system if global warming reaches a critical point. Among other severe consequences, climatologists predict intensive glacial melting, which would cause sea levels to rise. It is estimated that by 2100 a number of major coastal cities and several inhabited islands may sink in the water.

The clip appeared online following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. The final announcement came on June 1, when the US officially joined Nicaragua and Syria as the only nations in the world that won't formally participate in the Paris Accord. The agreement stipulates that signatories work together to keep the average global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above its pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all participating countries agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.