Trump Reported to Have Told Confidants US Will Leave Paris Climate Deal

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the Paris accord that was concluded in 2015 between 194 countries as the full compliance with the agreement would reduce US GDP by $2.5 trillion over the next decade, explaining that it means "factories and plants closing all over the country."
The US president privately said to multiple people, related to the issue, including Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt that he plans to withdraw the country from the agreement, the Axios media outlet reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge.
The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was ratified by 143 countries. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)