Register
15:52 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian and EU flags

    The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 0 0

    A crisis averted or a crisis deferred?

    This is the question posed by the decision of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to agree to the new list of ministers presented to him by Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte of the Eurosceptic Lega and Five Star Movement coalition, after the coalition’s original choice for finance minister, Paulo Salvona, was rejected, deepening a political crisis that has engulfed Italy since the March elections.

    READ MORE: Lega Party Calls on Italian President to Elect New Parliament

    Critics and Supporters

    To its critics this Lega (League; formerly Northern League) and Five Star Movement coalition is yet another example of the alarming rise of right wing populism across Europe, redolent of the 1930s, the last time Europe witnessed this kind of support for far right parties — and in similar conditions of economic recession and dislocation — culminating in with the continent being pushed into the abyss of fascism.

    Italian and EU flags
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    Europe to Criticize New Italian Gov't in Case of New Accords With Moscow - Lega Lawmaker
    This depiction is not entirely without foundation. The leader of Lega, Matteo Salvini, has pledged to introduce mass deportations in response to the arrival of up to 600,000 migrants and refugees in Italy from North Africa, fleeing conflict in Somalia, Syria and Libya; this in a country whose 150,000-strong Roma community has already been subjected to racist attacks and demonization in recent times.   

    This being said, supporters of Lega and the Five Star Movement have no truck with this depiction, dismissing it as fearmongering on the part of apologists for an EU establishment that has extended itself in serving the interests of a global financial and corporate elite at the expense of ordinary people for far too long. Thus the Lega-Five Star coalition arrives as a much-needed and anti-establishment corrective, restoring sovereignty and justice to a country suffering under the juggernaut of austerity.

    Lega-Five Star Coalition Throws Political Hand Grenade Into Heart of EU

    Regardless of how anyone chooses to depict this Eurosceptic Italian coalition, there is no arguing it has thrown a political hand grenade into the heart of the EU, which starting with the Greek crisis of 2015, then Brexit in 2016 — and along with the growing popularity of centrifugal forces all across the EU — is making business as usual in Brussels an increasingly impossible dream.

    READ MORE: Italy's Lega Plans to Draft Law on Direct Presidential Election

    Yet despite this reality lapping up against its door, Brussels continues to exist in a state of abject denial over the fact that the neoliberal economic model they hold so dear is not only broken it is dead, lifeless, rendered a corpse by the 2008 global financial crash and resulting austerity programs which have only succeeded in deepening the ensuing pain for millions — ordinary citizens who were not responsible for said crash but who have been forced to pay the price.

    In other words, rather than take the necessary measures required to alleviate the pain and dislocation that has and continues to be wrought under an economic model which stands as a tyrant over society, Brussels prefers to continue to dig its own political grave by holding on to it for dear life.

    Austerity Madness

    French National Front president Marine Le Pen, left, hugs Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini during the Europe of Nations and Freedom movement meeting in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    'Victory Over EU Intimidation’: Marine Le Pen Hails Italy's New Cabinet
    The 3% deficit cap imposed under the strictures of the EU's Stability and Growth Pact is the equivalent of economic asphyxiation at a time when borrowing to invest in order to inject aggregate demand into struggling economies — such as Italy's, where 31.5% youth unemployment tells its own story — is non-negotiable.

    US Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is in no doubt where the problem lies when it comes to the EU, writing in The New York Times: "Even though Brussels and Berlin were wrong again and again about the economics — even though the austerity they imposed was every bit as economically disastrous as critics warned — they continued to act as if they knew all the answers, that any suffering along the way was, in effect, necessary punishment for past sins."

    READ MORE: Leader of Italy's Lega Party Urges Mattarella to Announce Snap Elections

    In Brussels it is ideology not common sense or justice driving events, leading directly to the rise of Euroscepticism as the new normal. How could it be otherwise when we have seen the punishment Krugman describes being doled out to the many who were not responsible for the collapse of neoliberalism with austerity, while the few who were responsible — i.e. major banks and financial institutions — have been rewarded with tax cuts and the continuation of gargantuan salaries and bonuses for their executives?

    EU Increasingly Anti-Democratic

    Such a state of affairs is not only unjust it is beyond unjust? Indeed it is a recipe for the kind of anger that fuelled Brexit and which has propelled hitherto marginal parties such as Front National in France and the Lega-Five Star coalition in Italy to prominence.

    Rome, Italy
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Is Italy Headed for Its Own EU-Membership Vote?
    Denying the democratic rights of the Italian people, as Italian President Sergio Mattarella initially did in vetoing the appointment of Paolo Salvona as the country's finance minister at the behest of this Lega-Five Star coalition, before appointing former IMF bureaucrat Carlo Cottarelli as interim Prime Minister within an interim administration, further exposed the EU's neoliberal obsession as incompatible with democracy and national sovereignty.

    As for the outrageous intervention of EU Budget Commissioner, Gunther Oettinger of Germany, who in an interview with German television on the Italian crisis more or less declared that the Italian people were receiving their just desserts for daring to vote for populists, this is liberal hubris gone mad on the part of an EU bureaucracy that exists in a bubble, disconnected from reality.

    The Unreality of Eurosceptic Voices

    Here, though, we need to be careful. For just as EU officialdom is guilty of peddling a narrative rooted in unreality, so are many opponents of the EU, such as Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, and the leadership of the Lega-Five Star coalition.

    READ MORE: Cottarelli Refuses Italy's PM Post, While Lega, M5S Agree on Coalition Gov't

    Dressed-up protesters take part in a rally against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), a massive free-trade accord being negotiated by the European Union and the United States, on October 10, 2015 in Amsterdam.
    © AFP 2018 /
    'Brussels Without Shame': EU Budget Chief Gets Roasted for Lecturing Italy
    Let us return here to Nobel Prize-winning US economist Paul Krugman, again writing in The New York Times, this time in advance of last year's French elections: "I've been a harsh critic both of the euro and of the austerity policies followed in the euro area since 2010. France could and should be doing much better than it is. But the kinds of policies the FN (Front National) is talking about — unilateral exit from not just the euro but the EU — would hurt, not help, the French economy." He ends his piece with a crucial point: "Just because Le Pen and economists like me are both critical of European policy doesn't mean we have anything in common."

    To be fair to Marine Le Pen and others of her ilk though, where Paul Krugman misses the point is in failing to understand — or at least understating — the extent to which opponents of the EU are not only opposed on economic grounds. There are cultural factors at play also, a sense of societies undergoing seismic and worrying upheaval as a consequence of free movement and immigration. There is nothing to be gained in avoiding this reality either — nothing whatsoever. Public support for parties with radical anti-immigrant positions and policies, such as Lega and Five Star in Italy, can no longer be ignored or dismissed.

    Lack of Left Alternative to Status Quo

    What has been absent, almost completely, from the debate on the future of Europe and the EU is one in support of viable left opposition to the EU in its current neoliberal form, akin to a private club for rich bankers, corporate execs and large institutional shareholders.

    Economy
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK's EU Withdrawal and Italy's Political Turmoil Pose 'Economic Risks' – OECD
    To describe such an absence as unfortunate is putting it mildly. Why? Simply because a left analysis understands and holds migrants up not as the enemy within — coterminous with an army of EU footsoldiers invading other people's countries — but as people compelled by the economic pressures wrought by low wages and a paucity of opportunity at home to uproot in order to seek better fortune elsewhere. In this respect they are exploited as cheap labour; in process of which they have been pushing down wages in some sectors in the societies in which they relocate to.

    Here we are obliged to understand that neoliberalism is an economic system which not only sows grievous inequality within states but also between states; the latter being central to the upsurge in immigration that has taken place across the EU in recent years. Add to the mix the previously identified global economic recession, along with the refugee crisis emanating from North Africa and the Middle East, and you have yourself a perfect migration storm.

    The point is that the only serious and viable way to control migration flow across the EU is by ending the ability of corporations to undercut pay and conditions, taking advantage of EU rules and regulations that are prejudiced in favour of their interests at the expense of ordinary working people.

    READ MORE: MEP Blames EU, France, Germany for Pushing Italy Into Political Turmoil

    Thus the harmonisation of pay and conditions across the EU is not only desirable at this point it is absolutely vital, as is controlling the overweening domination of the German economy within the eurozone.  Bonn cannot continue to reap all the benefits when the economic weather is favourable, while bearing the least pain when the you-know-what hits the fan.

    EU Must Reform or Die

    As things stand the EU represents the worst of both worlds — i.e. monetary union without the necessary fiscal (political union) to make it tenable; and too much political union at the expense of economic sovereignty in periods of economic downturn and recession when the ability of its member states to borrow to invest is crucial.

    Thus for the European Union it is now a case of reform or die. However with a non-negotiable plank of any such reform being an end to neoliberal austerity, and with neoliberal austerity a by-product of the union's ideological foundations, there seems more chance of dead journalists rising from the dead in Kiev than serious reform being undertaken in Brussels at present.

    Oh wait…

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Victory Over EU Intimidation’: Marine Le Pen Hails Italy's New Cabinet
    Italy Gov't Collapse Looks Like EU's Preventive Blow on Opponent – MP
    'EU in Turmoil': Experts Explain What Would Happen If Italy Stops Using Euro
    Tags:
    crisis, EU, Lega Nord, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse