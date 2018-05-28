Register
05:28 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Il leader della Lega Nord Matteo Salvini

    Lega Party Calls on Italian President to Elect New Parliament

    © AFP 2018 / TIZIANA FABI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) – Leader of Italian party Lega Matteo Salvini demanded from President Sergio Mattarella to call new parliamentary election after the latter's refusal to support the list of potential members of the government proposed by the prime minister candidate Giuseppe Conte, supported by Lega as well as the Five Star Movement (M5S).

    “Now I am telling Mattarella that we want a date of new election. That will not be political election, but a referendum on preserving democracy … Tomorrow we want to know the date of the election,” Salvini said on Sunday during a live stream on his Facebook page.

    The Lega leader added that Italy became a "French or German colony."

    Mattarella rejected Conte’s list of potential ministers due to the candidacy of Paolo Savona, who was proposed as a candidate for minister of economy. Mattarella is opposing Savona’s views on the EU monetary policy.

    Presidente della Repubblica italiana Sergio Mattarella
    © AP Photo / Riccardo Antimiani, Ansa
    Italian Political Parties Threaten President With Impeachment - Reports
    Following Sunday’s decision of Mattarella, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio called on the country’s parliament to discuss possible impeachment of the Italian president. Di Maio also called for holding the new parliamentary election after impeachment of Mattarella.

    The incumbent president was supported by head of the center-right Forza Italia party, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as the Democratic Party.

    The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4. The election resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, the center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won some 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority of votes required for the government formation.

    Related:

    Europe to Criticize New Italian Gov't in Case of New Accords With Moscow - Lega
    Italy's Lega Hopes to Get Enough Gov’t Posts to Implement Its Agenda - Member
    Italy's Lega, M5S Nominate Giuseppe Conte for Prime Minister's Post - M5S Leader
    Italy's Lega Party, M5S Complete Work on Joint Political Program
    Italy's Lega Party Slams EU Official's 'Interference' on Migration, Spending
    Tags:
    demands, election, parliament, Forza Italia, Lega Party, Five Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, Sergio Mattarella, Giuseppe Conte, Paolo Savona, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse