Italy's Lega, M5S Nominate Giuseppe Conte for Prime Minister's Post - M5S Leader

The Italian Lega party and the Five Star Movement (M5S), signed an agreement on the program of the future coalition government, has named a candidacy of Giuseppe Conte for the position of the country's Prime Minister.

"Premier of the political government will be Giuseppe Conte, we are proud of this election," leader of the Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio told reporters after consultations with President Mattarella.

The parliamentary election was held in Italy on March 4 and resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the eurosceptic Lega party, center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, received 37 percent of the vote. The ruling Democratic Party won some 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority of votes required for the government formation.

READ MORE: Italy's Lega Party, M5S Complete Work on Joint Political Program

On May 7, after several failed rounds of consultations on the formation of a new Italian government Italian President Sergio Mattarella announced that if the parties failed to reach an accord, he would form a "neutral government", having powers until December and call elections in 2019. These statements might have boosted the government formation talks, which resulted in a joint program by the Italian Lega party and the Five Star Movement (M5S).

READ MORE: 'Going to Be a Mess': Professor Explains What Future Holds for Italian Gov't