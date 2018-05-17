Register
    Italian protest party Five Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo speaks during a rally in Grado. (File)

    Italy's Lega Party, M5S Complete Work on Joint Political Program

    © AFP 2018 / GIUSEPPE CACACE
    ROME (Sputnik) - The Italian Lega party and the Five Star Movement (M5S), which are engaged in talks on forming a governing formation, completed work on a joint program, Rocco Casalino, an M5S member, said following consultations on Wednesday.

    "In the end there has been a roar of applause, we all embraced each other," Casalino said.

    The interim version of the program stipulates that the anti-Russian sanctions should be lifted, while the country should be rehabilitated as a strategic partner in the resolution of regional conflicts. The document also provides for the introduction of flat taxes instead of progressive ones and toughening of the migration regulations.

    Despite certain convergence of views, the two parties have not managed to agree on a single candidate for the prime minister's post. According to the Italian media, the two sides have decided that the single candidate would belong to neither of the two political forces.

    Five Star Movement logo. (File)
    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    'Going to Be a Mess': Professor Explains What Future Holds for Italian Government
    On May 7, after three failed rounds of consultations on the formation of a new Italian government Italian President Sergio Mattarella said that if the parties failed to reach an agreement, he would form a "neutral government" that would have powers until December and call elections in 2019. These remarks might have boosted the government formation talks.

    The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4. The election resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the eurosceptic Lega party, center-right Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The ruling Democratic Party won some 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority of votes required for the government formation.

