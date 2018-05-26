Europe to Criticize New Italian Gov't in Case of New Accords With Moscow - Lega

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The new Italian cabinet will face a wave of critical statements across Europe if it signs agreements with Russia, Paolo Grimoldi, a member of the Italian parliament representing the Lega party, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Why everyone is silent when France signs accords with Russia? If we sign the agreements with Russia we will be targeted by political attacks in Europe. Everyone is doing business with Russia," Grimoldi said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), citing the recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron that had resulted in the signing of a number of accords.

The lawmaker said that the Italian government would like to have a good relationship with Russia.

Speaking about the anti-Moscow sanctions imposed by the European Union, Grimoldi compared them with an earthquake saying that the Italian exports to Russia had decreased by more than three times after the introduction of restrictions.

"A new government would raise an issue of lifting the anti-Russia sanctions. We know that we would come under pressure, [the lifting of sanctions] would be a very difficult process, but we are committed to becoming the first European government with a platform focusing on it in its policy. Why? Because all our association of companies working with Russia ask to help them in their activities and to give them an opportunity for their workers to work," the politician said.

On May 18, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega published a coalition agreement. Among other issues, the accord is calling for the anti-Russia sanctions to be lifted and for Moscow’s reinstatement as a strategic mediator of the Syrian, Libyan and Yemeni crises.

