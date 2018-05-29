Register
20:55 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian Lega Nord (Northern League) party Matteo Salvini, second right, poses for pictures with supporters during a protest to demand the Italian government keep out immigrants in Rome

    Italy's Lega Plans to Draft Law on Direct Presidential Election

    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) - The Italian right-wing Lega party is determined to start gathering signatures in support of a submission to the parliament of a draft bill on introducing direct presidential elections in the country, the party's leader Matteo Salvini said.

    Under the current system, the president of Italy is elected by the two houses of the country's parliament in a joint session.

    "Lega will start collecting signatures in support of a draft law under which the republic's president will be elected directly by the [Italian] citizens so that he could be held accountable for his activities directly to citizens," Salvini said in an address via Facebook.

    Salvini's statement comes amid the political crisis in Italy. Italian politicians have expressed their opinions on Cottarelli's assignment.

    An Italian caretaker government headed by Carlo Cottarelli, if formed, will be "born dead" and will never be able to get a majority in the parliament, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of the Italian Lega party, told Sputnik.

    "The Cottarelli government will never have a majority in parliament. It is a government that is born dead. We will go to elections and the Eurosceptic parties will take 70 percent," Ferrari said.

    The politician expressed confidence that Cottarelli would not be able to do anything for the Italian people.

    READ MORE: Ex-Italian MEP Presumes German Pressure Behind Failure to Form New Gov't

    Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli speaks to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    New Italian Interim PM Vows Early Elections if Parl't Fails to Form New Gov't
    Marco Zanni, a member of the European Parliament from Italy, shared the same point of view on Eurosceptic parties getting the majority of the votes in his comment to Sputnik.

    "They [new parliamentary elections] will bring more stability and certainty as the 5stars and the League would do even better than March, defeating the mainstream parties… We do not need another technocratic government," Zanni said.

    Following Mattarella's rejection of the cabinet proposed by Conte, the leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) Luigi Di Maio called on the parliament to discuss possible impeachment of the Italian president. Di Maio also called for holding a new parliamentary election after the impeachment of Mattarella.

    In turn, Ferrari urged to be very cautious regarding the request for impeachment. The politician noted that a president's impeachment never happened in Italy before and the procedures were very complicated. The final decision is taken by the Constitutional Court.

    "There is a risk of blocking the country and the greatest danger is that if the impeachment procedure is started, the early elections will be blocked," Ferrari added answering a question about the possible consequences of the president's impeachment for the country.

    Zanni, commenting on the possible consequences, noted that even if the Constitutional Court rejects the appeal for Mattarella's impeachment that move would have both strong political and symbolic implications.

    READ MORE: Lega Party Calls on Italian President to Elect New Parliament

    Presidente della Repubblica italiana Sergio Mattarella
    © AP Photo / Riccardo Antimiani, Ansa
    Italian Political Parties Threaten President With Impeachment - Reports
    On May 28, Cottarelli said that, in the absence of confidence in his cabinet in the parliament, early elections would be held in the country "after August."

    Earlier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella appointed economist Carlo Cottarelli as an interim prime minister after rejecting the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Giuseppe Conte backed by Lega and the Five Star Movement (M5S).

    Mattarella did not approve the candidacy of eurosceptic Paolo Savona for the position of economy minister due to fears over Italy's future in the eurozone. Both Lega and M5S criticized the president's rejection of their proposal.

    In the March election, M5S came with slightly over 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, including Lega, got 37 percent, while the Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority required to form the government.

    Related:

    Interfering in Italy's Democracy... and It's Not Russia
    Italy's Lega Hopes to Get Enough Gov’t Posts to Implement Its Agenda - Member
    Russia, Italy Vying for Indian Navy's $5 Billion Minesweeper Contract
    Italy: Longest Deep-Fried Pizza Made in Naples
    Tags:
    draft law, election, Lega Party, Five Star Movement (M5S), Carlo Cottarelli, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse