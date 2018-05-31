Cottarelli Refuses of Italy's PM Post, While Lega, M5S Agree on Coalition Gov't

Former IMF senior official and Italy's premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli has refused to form Italy's government amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, Italy’s populist Five Star Movement (M5S) and far-right Lega party have reached a new agreement on the formation of a coalition "political" government, leaders of M5S and Lega announced on Thursday.

"Conditions have been created to form a political government of the M5S and Lega," Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini said in a joint statement.

On Monday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella appointed economist Carlo Cottarelli, a former senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as an interim prime minister and ordered him to form the government after rejecting the Cabinet proposed by lawyer Giuseppe Conte, who is supported by M5S and Lega.

