Register
14:45 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    World

    Brexit, Trump, the AfD and the 'New World Order in Action'

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 610

    Surprised by the Brexit vote in the UK, the victory of Donald Trump and the strong showing of the far-right AfD party in the German elections?

    Well, you won't be, if you read the extremely thought-provoking new book, The New World Order in Action, Globalisation, the Brexit Revolution and the Left by Takis Fotopoulos.

    The Greek left-wing political philosopher and economist argues that such phenomena are manifestations of a public backlash against what he describes as the "New World Order of neoliberal globalization" — a project driven by what he calls the "Transnational Elites," (an interconnected network of elites based mainly in the G7 countries), which seeks to destroy all economic and national sovereignty and impose a new form of low-wage servitude on mankind.

    The Three Phases

    In chapter one, Fotopoulos gives us a short history lesson and distinguishes between the three main phases in the development of today's capitalist global economy. 

    There was a liberal phase in the 19th century that led to a failed attempt at globalization in the early 20th century.

    Then there was a "statist" phase which was universalized in the west after World War Two, in the form of social democracy and the welfare state.

    Then, beginning in the 1980s, came the present neoliberal phase, associated with a massive expansion of Transnational Corporations (TNCs) and deregulation of the financial services industry. The start of this period coincided, not by accident, Fotopoulos adds, with the collapse of "actually existing socialism" in the Soviet Union and eastern Europe. What happened was that the power of TNCs and monopoly finance capital became so great, that alternative economic models, based on national markets, were dismantled.

    This era of neoliberal globalization — ushered in by Mrs. Thatcher and Ronald Reagan — and pushed by the TNCs and banking/financial elites who funded them, has led to "an unprecedented concentration of income and wealth," so much so that by 2016 an Oxfam report showed that the net worth of the richest 62 people was equal to the combined wealth of half the world.

    In 2017, Oxfam revealed that just eight people owned the same wealth as half the world — 3.6 billion people.

    This is shocking, but no accident, as it's how the system was designed. The present era also been marked by endless wars, as the Transnational Elites target for destruction independent, resource-rich, strategically important nations which try and resist colonization, such as Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria. These wars — routinely sold to the public as "humanitarian interventions" — in turn, have led to a huge refugee crisis, which then confuses and splits domestic opposition to neoliberal globalization.

    Fotopoulos is quite scathing about how the "left" in the west has either gone along with the elite, globalist project or failed to understand the "nature of the beast" that it is up against.

    The Issue of 'Austerity'

    Fotopoulos notes how many self-styled progressives regard "austerity" as being merely being a "bad" choice made by "bad" politicians, instead of it being a key feature of neoliberal globalization. He cites a 6,000 word article by Paul Krugman published in the Guardian, in 2015, in which the Nobel prize-winning American economist fails to mention the words "neoliberal" and "globalization" even once, and ignores the fact that "austerity" is also the policy of the EU and all US administrations since Reagan. 

    Syriza win
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Syriza Win Opens Up More Questions Than Answers Over Greece's Future

    It's the failure to understand that austerity policies are the inevitable consequence of "race to the bottom" neoliberal globalization — and not just the policies of a few misguided politicos, which led to fiascos such as the sell-out of the Greek people by the "anti-austerity" Syriza party.

    To end austerity, Syriza needed to make a clean break with the status quo — and that would have meant saying "antio sas" not only to the euro and the EU, but what Fotopolous calls "the other transnational institutions of the NWO (WTO, IMF, NATO and so on)." But as a party of the globalist, "reformist" left, Syriza did no such thing, and consequently the Greek people's agony only intensified.

    Rise of the Neo-Nationalist Right

    It's been the failure — or reluctance — of the main parties of the left to properly understand modern globalization, Fotopolous argues, that has led to the rise of the neo-nationalist right. The many victims of the current system have largely been ignored by pro-globalist parties of the left and center-left, and so populist parties of the radical right — focusing obsessively on large scale immigration-which itself is merely a symptom of neoliberal globalization and the free movement of capital — (and the Transnational Elites' wars), have moved in to fill the gap.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, speaks at an election rally in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Merkel's Position Shaky, While AfD Rise 'Is Return to European Norms'

    The surge in support for UKIP in 2014-15 in Britain, which led to the Brexit referendum and the vote to leave the EU, the rise of the maverick Donald Trump, the strong showing for the AfD party in Germany- and the National Front in France, can be seen as manifestations of this.

    The progressive response — Fotopoulos notes — has too often been to lazily brand people voting for such parties and individuals as "racists," instead of focusing on the root cause of the growing popular discontent, which is neoliberal globalization and the economic destruction and dislocation which it has caused.   

    In his work, Fotopolous is effectively building on research done by Professor Steve Hall et al, who argue that "The Rise of the Right" has been caused directly by the main parties of the left embracing neoliberalism and taking elite-friendly positions on globalization. (You can read my review of "The Rise of the Right" here.)

    Fotopoulos, like Hall et al, argues that only by opposing neoliberalism in toto and reconnecting with their traditional working-class base can the left succeed. Any attempt to improve the plight of the victims of globalization within the current TNC-friendly framework is doomed to failure.

    The stark conclusion from reading his book is that genuinely progressive parties in the west who want real change, need to campaign not only for their countries to leave the EU, but all the other transnational institutions of the NWO as well, as these institutions are unreformable. There are important lessons in its pages for the British Labour Party — and its leader Jeremy Corbyn, who could be on the brink of power — and who at the party's annual conference this week called for "a new model of economic management to replace the failed dogmas of neo-liberalism."

    Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Jeremy Corbyn - Britain's Prime Minister in All But Name

    Anyone who knows Corbyn, and who wishes him well, needs to send him a copy by first-class post (or by very large carrier pigeon).

    Social Liberation and National Sovereignty

    Evoking the anti-fascist/anti-Nazi resistance movements of World War Two, Fotopoulos' radical solution to the current crisis is for "national and social liberation fronts" to set up in countries across the world to defeat the neoliberal globalists. In the same way antiglobalists of the neonationalist right need to understand there can be no national independence without social liberation,  the antiglobalists of the left need to understand too that there can be no social liberation without a restoration of full national sovereignty.

    The long term goal put forward by Fotopoulos in his book's closing chapter would be to move from today's grossly in-egalitarian NWO — to a democratic community of sovereign nations. This would lead to a world of genuine international solidarity, and not one where a few rich countries seek to dominate others, as is the case today.

    If that sounds a tall order, then it undoubtedly is. The ideology of the neoliberal globalists has become culturally hegemonic. In fact, it's hard — if not impossible — to achieve any exalted position in the arts, economics, publishing, broadcasting, or academia in the west today without subscribing to the dominant ideology. Even the previously apolitical Eurovision Song Contest has been used as a forum for pushing it — as Fotopoulos — quoting an article of mine, notes on page 63.

    Obsessive political correctness and the promotion of identity politics are just two of the methods used by those who benefit from neoliberal globalization, to divide and distract us. The "Russiagate" hoax — the 2017 version of the "Iraq has WMDs" scare, is another.

    The neoliberal globalists like to accuse others of racism, but when it comes to smearing Russia, and Russians, anything goes. The "internationalism" they promote is of course a sham as it only applies to countries which submit to the Transnational Elites' authority. Countries which don't, and try to maintain their independence, are sanctioned and threatened with war.

    You don't have to agree with everything Takis Fotopoulos says, and every judgement he makes in his 122,000 word book to agree with him that something urgently needs to be done to end the iniquity — and violence — of the present system.

    Volume Two of his New World Order in Action series is eagerly anticipated.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Follow @NeilClark66 on Twitter

    Support his Anti-Stalker Crowd Fund

    Related:

    Jeremy Corbyn - Britain's Prime Minister in All But Name
    Britain Doesn't Need a New 'Center' Party, We've Already Got One
    People Voted for Germany's AfD 'in Protest Against Other Parties'
    Merkel's Position Shaky, While AfD Rise 'Is Return to European Norms'
    Tags:
    rightwing nationalism, right-wing parties, austerity, neoliberalism, Greek debt crisis, review, nationalism, capitalism, democracy, globalization, global economy, book, sovereignty, election, 2016 US Presidential election, German federal election 2017, Brexit, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Syriza party, Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Donald Trump, Germany, Europe, United States, United Kingdom, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok