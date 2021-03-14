Register
13:40 GMT14 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing

    US Expands War on Chinese Tech Sector, Labels Five Firms ‘Threat to National Security’

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    207
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107698/33/1076983349_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_80480097fa4f329716ff7bf8e07e25b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103141082337533-us-expands-war-on-chinese-tech-sector-labels-five-firms-threat-to-national-security/

    The hoped-for warming of China-US ties under Donald Trump’s successor has not come to pass, with President Biden doubling down on efforts to pressure Beijing militarily, economically and politically. On Friday, China lashed out at the US over tech license restrictions, saying America was showing it “isn’t a reliable country that is to be trusted”.

    Washington has ramped up its pressure against China’s tech sector, with the Federal Communications Commission listing five major Chinese companies as a “threat to US national security.”

    “This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to US national security or the security and safety of Americans,” acting FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

    The list includes Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, two Chinese tech giants already facing numerous restrictions in the US over a variety of pretexts, as well as Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co, three lesser known, but major companies which produce radio systems and video surveillance equipment.

    The designation was made Friday on the basis of a 2019 security law ostensibly aimed at protecting the integrity of US communications networks, with Huawei, ZTE and Hikvision blacklisted the same year, restricting US tech companies’ ability to do business with them. Regulations under a separate 2020 law already bar US government agencies from buying equipment or services from the above-mentioned firms.

    Officials and lawmakers from both of the US’s major parties have repeatedly accused China of using its technology hardware and software to spy on or otherwise compromise the information security of Americans, including via the packing of hidden chips or lines of code into Chinese-made products.

    Chinese officials and firms have vocally denied these allegations, repeatedly urging the US side to provide evidence, and charging Washington with trying to use ‘national security concerns’ as a pretext to engage in unfair competition to squeeze Chinese companies out of markets. Along with the restrictions in the US, Washington has also aggressively lobbied its allies to avoid purchasing Chinese technology for 5G telecommunications infrastructure, and threatened European firms with penalties for doing business with China, in contravention of US law.

    Hikvision blasted the FCC’s Friday decision, with a spokesperson saying that the company “does not belong on a list for next-generation networks,” and noting that the firm was “weighing all options on how to best address this unsubstantiated allegation”. Other companies which were named did not comment. Some, including Huawei and ZTE, have filed lawsuits in US courts to attempt to challenge the various restrictions imposed and to clear themselves of any wrongdoing.

    Aerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, People's Republic of China.
    © CC BY 3.0 / Anagoria / Aerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, PR China
    China Rebuts US Charge of Xinjiang 'Genocide' By Saying 95% of Native Americans Were Wiped Out
    Initial hopes by Beijing that the Biden administration would take a softer line than its brash Republican predecessors have been dashed amid a rash of statements and policy decisions by Washington which have escalated the China-US conflict across virtually every sector, from economics and trade to geopolitical tensions and US criticism of Chinese domestic policy in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

    Last week, the White House formally outlined its thinking on China in a 24-page policy document where Beijing was characterised as “the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and international system.”

    In some areas, the Biden administration has even gone beyond Trump, who launched a multi-trillion dollar trade war with China in 2018 and blamed it for sparking the global coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Taiwanese media reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the word "country” to refer to Taiwan at a congressional hearing, breaking an unwritten rule to avoid using the term to refer to the island, which Beijing considers a breakaway province. Last week, Beijing urged Biden to “fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue” and to abandon “dangerous practices of crossing the line and playing with fire”.

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine operations 10 March 2021.
    © Photo : US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite
    Biden Sends Missile-Armed Warship Into Taiwan Strait After Admiral Claims Beijing May Invade Island
    Blinken, Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese officials including Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to meet in Alaska next week for formal talks on “a range of issues”. Last week, Blinken told lawmakers that the meeting would be an opportunity for the US side “to lay out in very frank terms the many concerns we have with Beijing’s actions and behaviour that are challenging the security, prosperity and values of the United States and our allies”.

    Related:

    Biden Hails Anti-China Quad Bloc as ‘Vital’ to Guaranteeing ‘Free and Open Pacific’ at First Meeting
    Critics May Rage But They Are Powerless to Stop Major EU-China Investment Deal, Author Says
    China's Xiaomi Says Will Keep Requesting US Court to Remove Military Company Designation
    Tariffs Will Not be the Focus of Talks With China, White House National Security Advisor Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse