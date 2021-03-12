Register
22:04 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Hails Anti-China Quad Bloc as ‘Vital’ to Guaranteeing ‘Free and Open Pacific’ at First Meeting

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082328367_0:116:3071:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_dd79792342a79d2495b6f99bf3aba53c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103121082328398-biden-hails-anti-china-quad-bloc-as-vital-to-guaranteeing-free-and-open-pacific-at-first-meeting/

    When US President Joe Biden took office on January 20, he indicated his policy toward China would change little from that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, by inviting Hsiao Bi-khim, the chief envoy to the US from Taiwan, to his inauguration. Taiwan is an island China claims as its territory.

    At the first summit of the heads of state of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Friday, Biden hailed the bloc as a “vital arena” for maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    “A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential,” Biden told the leaders of Japan, Australia, and India in the virtual meeting, which is the first he’s hosted since becoming US president in January, as well as the first time the heads of state of the four nations have held such a joint meeting. 

    “The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all of our allies in the region to achieve stability. This is a group particularly important because it is dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results.”

    Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and his chief diplomat abroad, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the latter of whom will soon participate in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Alaska next week. Although it was formed in the aftermath of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that devastated the Indian Ocean basin, the Quad is understood in its current formulation to be an anti-China alliance. It has been dubbed an “Asian NATO,” but the bloc has no similar formal declaration of mutual collective defense.
    (On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the Quad alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    (On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the "Quad" alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi similarly praised the Quad as a “pillar of stability in the region,” saying the summit shows the alliance has “come of age.”

    “As four leaders of great, liberal democracies in the Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be the enabler of peace, stability, and prosperity,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison added, urging that they must include the regional “vision” as expressed through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

    “Know, friends, that Australia, while looking to our friends in all of these tasks, we never leave it to our friends.  We’ll do our share of the heavy lifting to lighten the burden for us all,” Morrison added.

    However, the Quad leaders also pledged to cooperate in other fields, including the restoration of democracy in Myanmar following the seizure of power by the military last month, the production and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific region, and the launching of a critical- and emerging-technology working group. They also hoped to hold an in-person meeting before the year is out.

    The meeting comes days after the White House National Security Council published an Interim National Security Strategic Guidance in which the Biden administration postures as shedding the isolationism of Donald Trump’s four years.

    “Under the Biden-Harris administration, America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back,” the document says.

    “The alliances, institutions, agreements, and norms underwriting the international order the United States helped to establish are being tested,” the document continues, claiming that “China, in particular, has rapidly become more assertive. It is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system.”

    The Trump administration arrived at many of the same conclusions, saying in 2018 that “great power competition” with Russia and China was Washington’s primary strategic concern. In November 2020, the State Department published a document outlining a long-term strategy for curbing China’s rise that includes a strong effort to encircle the socialist nation diplomatically and militarily, in a manner similar to how the US “contained” the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

    However, Beijing has said its aim is internal development, not external expansion, and despite its steady increases in defense budget, China’s National Security Law was amended in January to explicitly state the People’s Liberation Army’s purpose is fundamentally defensive. Ahead of the Alaska summit next week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said he hopes for dialogue and cooperation, whereas Blinken plainly said he expects little use to come from the summit.

    Related:

    Impact of Quad 'Diluted' by RCEP as China’s Economic Clout Recognised: Ex-Indian Foreign Secretary
    Under Biden, US Will Take a 'Less Assertive' Stance Towards China in Quad, Analysts Believe
    US Reportedly Working on COVID-19 Jab Strategy with 'Quad' Allies to Counter 'Chinese Influence'
    Tags:
    Indo-Pacific, China, Joe Biden, summit, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse