Modi Pledges to 'Work Closer' With Quad Partners to Advance Shared Values in Region

"We are united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific ... We will work together closer as ever before for advancing shared values and promoting secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Modi said.
He stressed that the Quad's agenda covers such important topics as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies, making it "a force for global good." Modi also called the new cooperation format "an important pillar of stability in the region."
"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family," he noted.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also congratulated the sides on Twitter on the "historic meeting for India, the United States, Japan and Australia."
For us, this meeting is about how we keep Australia and the Indo-Pacific region we live in safe, stable and secure.
At the first virtual Quad summit, Modi was joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss shared interests and regional security issues.
