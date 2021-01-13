Register
13:43 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Joe Kaeser, CEO of the German engineering giant Siemens

    'New World Trade Order' Urgently Needed Amid Rise of New Technologies, China's Tech Market, CEO Says

    © AFP 2020 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202101131081746905-new-world-trade-order-urgently-needed-amid-rise-of-new-technologies-chinas-tech-market-ceo-says/

    The chief executive of one of the world's largest engineering firms made the comments at a major summit of global leaders, businesses, and professionals, where he said China was a major driving force behind numerous industries, including automotive and energy, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    China is a "very important market" for all key players in international business, Siemens President and CEO Joe Kaeser said during a discussion at the Reuters NEXT summit on Monday.

    Speaking to Reuters global industry editor Joe White, he said mainland China had roughly 400 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power plants, and the nation's 13th Five-Year-Plan called on the government to replace such facilities with natural gas and renewable energies. 

    "The question will be, 'How will an economy [such as China] deal with the strategic importance of their energy supply? Because obviously, energy is critical infrastructure, as critical as telecommunications. Are you going to make yourself dependent on third-party suppliers in critical infrastructure", he asked.

    The US-European Union (EU)-China triangle will also become the focus of international markets in the next few years, with analysts stating China will overtake the US economy in 2035, he added.

    Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong walk to a prison van to head to court, after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests, in Hong Kong, China December 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    Internet to Split as US, China Tech War Intensifies but Biden Government May Ease Tensions, CEO Says
    But Mr Kaeser cautioned there would not be a major change in policy towards China under the incoming Biden administration as the US will defend its position as the number one economy, he explained.

    The rhetoric, language and maybe the reliability and predictability of agreements will increase, but the underlying [concerns] will remain, meaning we will see a continued decoupling between China and the United States, Kaeser explained.

    But the world is more than the US and China and included Europe, he said, adding the EU needs to work towards a unified economic policy or it would not reach similar levels of unity needed to drive "global rules of engagement".

    Call For New World Trade Order Key to Unlocking Potential in Emerging Technologies

    When asked by Sputnik how companies such as Siemens could work with China to cooperate on emerging technologies to restart the global economy, Mr Kaeser said that it was important to localise in national markets and address local demand.

    Companies must bring jobs and technology "to the table" to receive orders and business in return, Kaeser said.

    "That's true for China, the United States, and everywhere. And the only way for global enterprises to deal with a political, economic, or technological decoupling is via localisation", he added.

    But doing so made international businesses "extraordinarily ineffective", he said, adding that companies could localise but remain less successful, namely firms in import and export-driven economies such as Germany or the European Union.

    In this Sept. 24, 2010, file photo the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) prepares for the Cyber Storm III exercise at its operations center in Arlington, Va.
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Blockchain, AI Ethics Among Top 10 Next Geopolitics Risks in 2021, Leading Futurism Consultancy Says
    It is also vital to create a set of rules for operating in international markets, he said, commenting on tech nationalism, adding a "new [World Trade Organisation]" was urgently needed to define the future of "extraterritorial flows of data".

    "The old WTO has become a bit stagnant over the years, and I believe it's time to set up a new one. That new world trade order ought to include extraterritorial data flows. The Internet of Things… if you want to have all things connected and get a lot of productivity, innovation and people out of poverty, we need a set of rules on how to protect that data and, by the same token, need to have the free flow of data, anywhere, anytime, and to anybody, under those cybersecurity rules", he said.

    Addressing critical IT infrastructure is also crucial as "every nation has an objective interest in [it]", he added.

    "This, I believe is the task of a future global trade order. It won't be easy, but it needs to be done, otherwise technological innovations will not work for society's benefit [by] taking people out of poverty, [beating] cancer, and the like", he concluded.

    China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Issei Kato
    EU Should Avoid Influence From Other Nations on EU-China Relations, FM Wang Yi Says Amid Trade Deal
    The comments come after a major trade deal between the EU and China was struck in late December last year, and is set to be one of the most comprehensive agreement between leading global powers in history.

    The Reuters NEXT summit is one of the largest such events globally, joining 25,000 executives, journalists and world leaders to discuss politics, tech, business and media freedom.

    The four-day summit is taking place from 11 to 14 January and includes speakers such as European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth, Internet creator Sir Tim-Berners Lee, US economist Jeffrey Sachs and many others.

    Related:

    EU Should Avoid Influence From Other Nations on EU-China Relations, FM Wang Yi Says Amid Trade Deal
    Huawei Launches Legal Challenge Against Sweden After 5G Auction Exclusion Amid Tech Nationalism Rise
    Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business
    Biden's Green New Deal to Back US Workers 'Ready' for Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Academic Says
    Tags:
    electric vehicles, solar power, renewable energy, energy, Reuters, tech wars, US-China trade war, China, tech, data, Siemens AG
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse