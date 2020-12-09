Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business

The Reuters NEXT virtual forum will take place in January 11 to 14, 2021 in a global platform seen as one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world.
The event's "Rethink, Rebuild, Recover; A new Vision For A Better Tomorrow" theme will explore topics such as climate change, global trade, sustainability, the US elections, Brexit, press freedom, post-COVID-19 economic recovery and others.
Additional speakers include Dr Reza Baqir, State Bank of Pakistan governor, Ilarion Merculieff, Global Center for Indigenous Leadership and Lifeways president, Neil Roberts, Lloyd's of London Market Association head of marine and aviation, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, epidemiologist and senior staff at the University of Indonesia's Faculty of Public Health and many others.
“Reuters has a unique, global presence and plays an essential role in providing trusted intelligence for professionals. I am thrilled that we can take that commitment to a new level through a hugely ambitious conference that we hope will set the global agenda for 2021,” he added.
The summit was created by Reuters Events, launched in October this year, to unite professionals from business, government and organisations across the world. The summit was launched after the successful launch of Reuters Professional, which aims to build a single platform for events, news coverage, commentary for advising global professionals.
