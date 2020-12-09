Register
13:15 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at the European parliament Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.

    Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business

    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107808/13/1078081327_0:3:3072:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_c3c34058c26e5151b44970181dd3b106.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012091081395140-reuters-next-virtual-summit-to-host-four-day-panel-talks-with-top-global-leaders-in-govt-business/

    Sputnik News has formed a media partnership with the London-based international news agency, which will convene over 25,000 executives across 200 locations over four days to address the biggest global challenges in business, politics, tech finance and media.

    The Reuters NEXT virtual forum will take place in January 11 to 14, 2021 in a global platform seen as one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world.

    The event's "Rethink, Rebuild, Recover; A new Vision For A Better Tomorrow" theme will explore topics such as climate change, global trade, sustainability, the US elections, Brexit, press freedom, post-COVID-19 economic recovery and others.

    FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk along Oxford Street, in the centre of London's retail shopping area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, October 16, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Top Consumer Goods Firms Deploying Blockchain, RFID Tags In Battle For Sustainable Future, Execs Say
    European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, activist and businessman Bobi Wine, Zoetis chief executive Kristin Peck, PAG chairman and CEO Shan Weijian and Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth will address the event.

    Additional speakers include Dr Reza Baqir, State Bank of Pakistan governor, Ilarion Merculieff, Global Center for Indigenous Leadership and Lifeways president, Neil Roberts, Lloyd's of London Market Association head of marine and aviation, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, epidemiologist and senior staff at the University of Indonesia's Faculty of Public Health and many others.

    Extinction Rebellion Operation: BIG BIRD rally in Westminster
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    No Going Back: COVID-19 Crisis Gives Public Fresh Chance to Tackle Climate Crisis - XR's Rupert Read
    The January event will join leaders from across the world to discuss how to "build a better world", Reuters Marketing and Reuters Professional head, Josh London, said in a statement.

    “Reuters has a unique, global presence and plays an essential role in providing trusted intelligence for professionals. I am thrilled that we can take that commitment to a new level through a hugely ambitious conference that we hope will set the global agenda for 2021,” he added.

    The summit was created by Reuters Events, launched in October this year, to unite professionals from business, government and organisations across the world. The summit was launched after the successful launch of Reuters Professional, which aims to build a single platform for events, news coverage, commentary for advising global professionals.

    Related:

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Induct Industrial Rockers Nine Inch Nails, Host Panel Talks With Members
    Swedish Design Hub Umeå To Host Major EU Event on Post-COVID Future of Cultural, Creative Industries
    No Going Back: COVID-19 Crisis Gives Public Fresh Chance to Tackle Climate Crisis - XR's Rupert Read
    Top Consumer Goods Firms Deploying Blockchain, RFID Tags In Battle For Sustainable Future, Execs Say
    Tags:
    Sundar Pichai, Christine Lagarde, Ursula von der Leyen, business, sustainability, climate change, news agency, summit, news, Thomson Reuters, Reuters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse