Register
16:13 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opel Astra small cars now produced at the General Motors plant

    Vauxhall CEO 'Ready' to Close Ellesmere Plant, Slash 1,000 Jobs as Boris Johnson Drafts Brexit Plans

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The move delivers a fresh blow to the embattled British economy following Nissan’s production cuts at its Sunderland plant and Ford’s shutdown at its plant in Brigend, South Wales, among others.

    UK automaker Vauxhall has launched plans to shutter production at its Ellesmere Port site, threatening nearly 1,000 jobs across the UK, the Financial Times has reported.

    French conglomerate PSA Groupe has said that it plans to move production of its Astra and Opel Astra models to a Southern European country if trade tariffs between the UK and EU become too high, despite achieving high profitability in its first quarter (Q1) earnings results.

    "Frankly I would prefer to put it in Ellesmere Port,” Carlos Tavares, PSA chief Executive, told the Financial Times, stating that if conditions worsened and he could not keep the company profitable, the he would “have to protect the rest of the company and I will not do it”.

    "We have an alternative to Ellesmere Port," he said, adding that Vauxhall needed “visibility on what is going to happen in October”.

    Workers at the company’s Chesire plant have already been hit by three waves of redundancies over the last three years, with the latest move adding additional troubles for the company, the FT report said. The news comes as numerous carmarkers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Nissan, BMW and others have scaled back production of their vehicles across Britain.

    Mr Tavares made the statements shortly the newly appointed UK cabinet said that it planned to place 10.6 percent tariffs on fully furnished vehicles after the 31 October deadline, in addition to the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and traders stating in an open letter to UK prime minister Boris Johnson that a no-deal Brexit poses an "existential risk" to the British economy.

    Despite previous statements that there was a “million to one chance” of leaving on a no-deal Brexit, Mr Johnson will announce later this week a £1bn boost for no deal preparations, as well as embarking on a tour to Britain’s four nations—England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales—in order prevent the Union from dissolving.

    Mr Johnson has plans to talk with Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, both whom have stated they will not accept a hard Brexit.

    Mr Johnson has also launched a massive campaign to win over Brits with public adverts on radio, television and billboards, as well as distributing leaflets, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. The UK government has planned to spend around £100m on the campaign over the next three months, the Telegraph said citing government sources.

    But Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed the Prime Minister for having "no plan" for the UK, as well as staking the future of the UK on a "sweetheart deal" with US president Donald Trump.

    The news follows Japanese automaker Nissan’s announcement that its 2019 first quarter sales had collapse 94.5 percent, the worst in 10 years, and that the company would restructure its operations be slashing 12,500 jobs and shedding 10 percent of global production by 2022. Nissan added that it would cease production of its X-Trail models at its Sunderland plant in northeast UK, citing Brexit fears and reduced diesel model sales, putting 5,000 jobs at stake.

    Other companies such as Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and BMW have begun their own restructuring programmes, with the first two cutting up to 7,200 job between them and either moving or threatening to move production abroad.

    Related:

    Nissan to Slash 12,500 Jobs Globally After Profits Collapse 99 Percent Amid Brexit, Ghosn Arrests
    Ford Confirms Bridgend Plant to Close by 2020, Some 1,700 Jobs Are at Risk
    Boris Johnson to Splash Out $120 mln on Advertising in Massive No-Deal Brexit PR Campaign – Reports
    No-Deal Brexit May Hit Both UK and EU Hard as They're ‘Simply Not Prepared’, Report Warns
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse