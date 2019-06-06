Register
15:56 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ford Motor Co

    Ford Confirms Bridgend Plant to Close by 2020, Some 1,700 Jobs Are at Risk

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Business
    Get short URL
    1101

    The company has opened consultations for closing the plant tasked with negotiating with unions and inking an "enhanced employee separation programme", where 1700 jobs are at risk for termination.

    US automaker Ford confirmed on Thursday that it has proposed closing its engine plant in Bridgend, South Wales by 2020 in order to restructure its European operations.

    The Ford logo is seen at a Ford dealership in Hudson, Wisconsin
    © AFP 2019 / Karen BLEIER
    Ford to Close Largest UK Plant After Trump's 'Special Relationship' Visit - Reports
    Ford has listed multiple reasons for closing the plant, citing "significant underutilisation" of the plant's 750,000 engines per year production capacity. Jaguar Land Rover's AJ-V8 and Ford's Sigma engines were cited in the company statement, as well as a reduced global demand for Ford's 1.5 three-cylinder Ecoboost engine used in its Focus and Fiesta ST models.

    Production for Ecoboost engines are set to end in February, with Jaguar Land Rover's engines terminating in September 2020 following the plant's full closure. Ford has allocated roughly £500m in funds to close the plant, with the majority of money to be paid to employees as severance payments.

    What Did Ford Announce?

    Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley said: “Creating a strong and sustainable Ford business in Europe requires us to make some difficult decisions, including the need to scale our global engine manufacturing footprint to best serve out future vehicle portfolio.”

    READ MORE: Fiat Chrysler Informs Renault of Withdrawal From Merger Offer — Report

    Mr Rowley said that Ford was "committed to the UK" but added that "changing customer demand and cost disadvantages, plus an absence of additional engine models for Bridgend going forward, make the plant economically unsustainable in the years ahead”. 

    Mr Rowley added that he had spoken to UK business minister Greg Clark about closing the Bridgend plant.

    What Impact Did Brexit Have on Ford's Decision?

    Mr Rowley stated that the Bridgend closure had nothing to do with Brexit and that, had Brexit not occurred, the company would not have changed its decision, according to Reuters.

    But he added that if there is a no-deal Brexit, the firm would need to "evaluate the environment we find ourselves in regarding tariffs" as well as "the movement of goods", as well as taking "actions to protect business".

    But Bridgend is not the only affected plant, as Ford also ended production of the C-Max in Saarlouis, Germany and imposed reduced shifts at its plant in Valencia, Spain. It also shuttered three production plants in Russia as well as a transmission factory in Bordeaux, Autocar reports.

    How Have Trade Unions, MPs Reacted to the Bridgend Plant Closure?

    GMB Union regional organiser Jeff Beck said in a public statement: "Regardless of today’s announcement GMB will continue to work with Ford, our sister unions and the Welsh Government to find a solution to the issue and mitigate the effects of this devastating news.

    READ MORE: Could British Steel Have Been Saved With State Aid If UK Had Left EU in March?

    He added: “What makes it worse is Donald Trump is in this country talking about a possible trade deal between the UK and the US — yet  when the plant closes the new line is likely to be produced in Mexico by an American company."

    But Unite the Union general secretary Len McCluskey slammed Ford's decision as a "grotesque act of economic betrayal".

    He said: “These workers and this community have stayed faithful to Ford, as have UK customers — this is still Ford’s largest European market — through thick and thin, but have been treated disgracefully in return by this company.

    “Ford broke promise after promise to the UK. First, it was that it would build 500,000 engines at Bridgend. That fell to a quarter of a million, then fell again and again to now just 80,000. The company has deliberately run down its UK operations so that now not a single Ford vehicle — car or van — is made in the UK."

    ​What Happens Next For Ford's UK Operations?

    Ford will continue producing diesel engines in Dagenham, which Mr Rowley said was the core of its business, as well as car transmissions in Merseyside and keeping its technical centre in Dunton, Essex. The company had announced last month an initial 370 redundancies at the Bridgend plant, with a further 620 set for 2020. The 141,000 square-metre plant was constructed in 1977 as an agreement between Ford Motor Company and the Welsh Development Agency, where production began in 1980.

    Related:

    Ford to Close Largest UK Plant After Trump's Visit - Reports
    China Slaps Ford Joint Venture With Huge Fine as Trade War With US Escalates
    Jaguar Land Rover Begins Shutdown Amid Poor Sales, Blames Brexit, China
    Nissan, Renault May Close Dutch Joint Venture After Ex-CEO's Arrest- Reports
    Tags:
    engines, economic recession, Brexit, car factory, vehicles, car industry, planned closure, Unite the Union, GMB Union, Ford Motor Company, Stuart Rowley, South Wales, Wales, Bridgend, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse