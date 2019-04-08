Register
15:36 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers examine Land Rover Freelander vehicles as they come off the production line at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood assembly plant in Liverpool

    Jaguar Land Rover Begins Shutdown Amid Poor Sales, Blames Brexit, China

    © REUTERS/ Phil Noble
    Business
    Get short URL
    100

    The company's four largest production plants at Solihull, Castle Bromwich, Wolverhampton in the West Midlands and Halewood in Merseyside will be closed from Monday to Friday, affecting roughly 18,500 employees.

    UK automaker Jaguar Land Rover has shut down its factories across the UK as part of its Brexit strategy, which it blames on lower sales in Europe and China. The news comes after Jaguar Land Rover agreed with employees in January to prepare for possible Brexit disruptions to production as the 29 March deadline approached.

    UK prime minister Theresa May is also in negotiations with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to ink a Brexit strategy for an emergency European Council summit on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister wrote to European Council president Donald Tusk on Friday seeking a Brexit extension until 30 June. But if Mr. Tusk rejects her proposal, or the UK fails to agree on a deal, the UK could leave the EU on Friday.

    JLR factory workers will receive payment during production shutdowns, but will have to work the hours at a later time. 4,500 jobs were already slashed in January aimed at reducing management roles in the company. 

    Unite's Solihull plant convenor, Mick Graham, said in a statement: "We had to make some plans to protect the business as best we could and we started talking about this in January.

    "We knew we had to take reactive action to mitigate the potential effect of a bad Brexit or no-deal Brexit. Suppliers need notice to get their parts across to us. It was a prudent thing to do." 

    The shutdown comes as JLR implements its Project Charge and Project Accelerate strategies, with the former aiming to cut roughly £2.5bn in overhead costs in 18 months.

    But whilst JLR blames weak sales in China, it has also mentioned that strong sales in North America, the UK and Europe reflected "continued demand" for its E-PACE and I-PACE models, with North America posting the company's "best ever February sales numbers". 

    BMW
    CC0
    BMW May Axe Mini Crowley Plant over Looming No-Deal Brexit, Risking 4,500 Jobs
    But analysts have accused JLR of deflecting, stating that the company had been "seriously mismanaged" in recent years, with runaway costs, poor-performing models and hedging programmes "costing it billions", with little accountability placed on managers. 

    The news comes after JLR released its full-year earnings report, with the automaker selling 578,915 vehicles, down 5.8 percent from last year. Sales nosedived 8.2 percent in March alone, with 11.4 percent falling in Land Rover sales and Jaguar dropping 0.2 percent.

    READ MORE: Chinese Carmakers Set Up Plants in Syria, Locals Also Want Russia to Join

    Standard and Poor also downgraded the company's credit rating to B+ over Brexit concerns, Reuters reported in late March, with the company stating it was "disappointed" by the financial services firm's decision. "Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to execute its product plans and Project Charge turnaround strategy to deliver £2.5 billion of cashflow improvements by March 2020," JLR said in a statement.

    Related:

    'No Need for Speed': Make It Long, 'Purposeful' - Carmaker Honda on Brexit Delay
    Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War
    Japan’s Honda Confirms Plans to Close UK Car Plant in 2021
    Brexit Impasse: What Does May Hope to Accomplish in Extra 3 Months?
    Tags:
    brexit concerns, Brexit delay, no-deal Brexit, Brexit 'deal or no deal', auto market, cars, I-PACE, E-PACE, Brexit, Unite the Union, Jaguar Land Rover, UK Parliament, British Labour Party, Mick Graham, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Wolverhampton, Solihull, Merseyside, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse