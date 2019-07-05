Register
14:34 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shacks built below a gold mine dump in the Jerusalem squatter settlement, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014

    India Announces African Safari to Edge Past China in Maritime, Minerals Domain

    © REUTERS / Themba Hadebe
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To broaden its outreach in the African continent, the Indian government has announced the establishment of five new diplomatic missions by the end of March 2020 and 13 missions by 2021.

    This step is part of India's strategy to compete with China in acquiring natural resources, and a maritime domain in the region. Five Embassies have already been opened in Rwanda, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, and Burkina Faso since March 2018.

    “This will not only increase the footprint of India’s overseas presence but also enable us to provide better and more accessible public services, especially to the local Indian community in these countries,” announced Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her annual budget speech on Friday.

    The significance of the establishment of these offices is evident through a remark made this January, by Ugandan State Minister for International Affairs Henry Oryem Okello , during an Africa Day event, at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in India's Ahmedabad, saying: "Indians had arrived first but ignored a beautiful Africa — the Chinese came subsequently and took it over."

    India’s total trade with the African region during 2017-18 was $62.69 billion while China’s total African trade crossed over $220 billion. 

    China is Africa’s largest trading partner with a significant quantity of minerals, metals and unprocessed goods flowing from Africa to China, and cheap manufactured goods supplied to African nations.

    Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced another $60 billion in financing to be spent by 2021 in different African countries.

    Prior to this, $60 billion had already been spent in the region from 2015 to 2018. China has already invested in building massive infrastructure projects such as the Nairobi-Mombasa railway line and Bagamayo Port.

    Besides China’s first overseas military base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, China has also announced the establishment of a China-Africa peace and security fund, aimed at providing free military aid to the African Union, and a number of security assistance programmes.

    Nevertheless, in March of this year, India conducted its first ever military drill with 17 African nations (called AFINDEX-19), in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

    India has 29 resident missions, which will increase to 47 by 2021, following the opening of new missions in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, The Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, and Togo. 


    Related:

    Foreign Relations of India: BRICS and India, BRICS in Africa
    Countering OBOR: India, Japan to Launch Asia-Africa Growth Corridor this Week
    India Follows Chinese Footsteps in Africa With First Multi-Nation Military Drill
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, China, military, Africa, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse