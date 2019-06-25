Register
11:09 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Soros, Disney, Other US Billionaires Call on 2020 Presidential Candidates to Introduce Wealth Tax

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of the richest Americans has suggested that “the most financially fortunate” could contribute to addressing numerous challenges, including climate change, economic struggles, creating fair opportunities for all with a wealth tax.

    Several tycoons have signed an open letter to Republican and Democratic presidential candidates, urging to back a moderate wealth tax on the fortunes of the richest 1% of Americans. The missive, posted on Medium.com, has garnered the support of financier George Soros, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, heir to the filmmaking dynasty Abigail Disney, the co-founders of the investment firm Blue Haven Initiative, Liesel Pritzker Simmons and Ian Simmons, and other wealthy individuals, including an anonymous signer.

    The signers note that there is a “moral, ethical and economic responsibility” to tax them more rather than middle-income and lower-income Americans.

    According to the letter, several Democratic candidates, namely Senator Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Representatives Beto O’Rourke and Tim Ryan are backing the idea.

    “This revenue could substantially fund the cost of smart investments in our future, like clean energy innovation to mitigate climate change, universal childcare, student loan debt relief, infrastructure modernization, tax credits for low-income families, public health solutions, and other vital needs”, the address reads.

    Apart from possible bonuses, Soros and company also point at the wealth divide in the US with the top 1% of households having as much wealth as all Americans in the bottom 90%. The missive names six key reasons for implementing the wealth tax, ranging from tackling climate change by investing more in new technologies to calling the proposal patriotic. They named the new duty “a powerful instrument for greater economic growth and success” that could extend prosperity if re-invested in aging infrastructure, childcare, and education. The missive also points to the benefits for major public health challenges like cardiovascular disease and high levels of opioid addiction.

    Speaking about the fairer distribution of wealth, the address cites Warren Buffett, saying that “he is taxed at a lower rate than his secretary”.

    “This imbalance creates resentment and makes it harder for working-class Americans to achieve social mobility. Taxing extraordinary wealth should be a greater priority than taxing hard work. The most fortunate should contribute more”, the message reads.

    The letter also mentions the impact of wealth being concentrated in the upper echelons of society on the stability and integrity of the US, insisting that the wealth tax would lead to the political, social, and economic strengthening and “safeguarding of America’s democratic freedoms”.

    It is not the first time the crème de la crème of the US have endorsed the idea of a wealth tax, CBS News notes. Apart from Warren Buffett, mentioned in the letter, who said in 2011 "my friends and I have been coddled long enough by a billionaire-friendly Congress”, Nick Hanauer urged fellow "fellow zillionaires" in 2014 to back the idea, arguing that "if we don't do something to fix the glaring inequities in this economy, the pitchforks are going to come for us”.

    Related:

    US Labor Secretary Helped Billionaire Avoid Pedophile Ring Charges (VIDEOS)
    US Jewish Billionaire Philanthropist Shamed for Sexual Comments – Reports
    Soros Foundation to Step Up Activity in Eastern Germany Amid Right-Wing Surge
    EU Keeps Info on Second Brexit Referendum Talks With Soros and Blair SECRET
    Tags:
    Disney, Facebook, George Soros, billionaires, wealth tax, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse