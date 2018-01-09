Register
09 January 2018
    Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer arrives to speak during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

    US Billionaire's Campaign Gathers Steam: 'My Job Is to Remove Trump From Office'

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    World
    222

    Harshly Anti-Republican Tom Steyer says he is ready to invest $30 million into the Democrats' efforts to regain control of Congress.

    Hedge fund mogul and Democratic backer Tom Steyer, who has spent staggering sums to reach out to grassroots voters since 2016, when he endorsed Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton in her failed presidential campaign, said on Monday he is trying to mobilize young voters and shift enough seats in the House of Representatives from the GOP to the Democratic Party.

    "My job is to remove Donald Trump from office," he told reporters in Washington on Monday. "2018 is a battle for the soul of (this) country. That's why I'm all in."

    The Trump impeachment campaign, first declared in October by Steyer, has now gathered over 4.1 million signatures. 

    The 60 year-old billionaire  has expressed his willingness to expand his Trump impeachment campaign:

    "This tide will wash away the stain of the Trump administration, and it will not recede until America lives up to its founding creed, until we guarantee equal treatment, dignity and respect to every American," he stressed.

    Mr. Steyer also announced that he would not run for Senate or governor in California, as had been speculated.

    Earlier, Steyer said Trump had brought US nationals "to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution, he's taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth."

    Social Media Ablaze

    It is incredible to what extent opinions expressed in social media are divided.

    Many appear to praise the effort to engage more youth to turn up at the next vote, though no fewer users concede that the move is actually designed to covertly boost Steyer's recognition on the political arena, as he chooses to "buy allies". Some, however, laud the effort pointing to Steyer's words that he himself will not run the Congress election in 2018:

    Some go still further condemning Steyer as a blatant liar, pointing to the fact that being anti-Trump means being anti-American:

    A big percentage of netizens seem to be sincerely happy about the finance-backed possibility to turn the Congress blue:

    Background Story

    Steyer's move came amid the heated multipartisan debate around the recently released tell-all "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff. In his explosive book considered controversial by many, the author has revealed that "one hundred percent" of those around the US president consider him "moron" or "idiot," thus raising the question of Trump's general fitness for the office.

    READ MORE: Bannon on Wolff's Fire & Fury: I Meant Manafort, Trump Jr. Committed No Treason

    The poll, conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News in mid December, found that a whopping 41 per cent of US citizens support the Congress holding impeachment hearings. The pro-impeachment crowd mostly comprised Democrats, although 7 percent of Republicans also spoke out in favor of removing US President Donald Trump from office.

     

    Tags:
    election campaign, vote2016, presidential candidates, Democrats, Republicans, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
