Register
01:53 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute.

    US Labor Secretary Helped Billionaire Avoid Pedophile Ring Charges (VIDEOS)

    Sipa Press/Rex Features
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ahead of a trial slated for December 4 over a lawsuit filed against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of enslaving dozens of underage girls for sex, a new report details US Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta’s role in covering up the full scale of Epstein’s crimes.

    Epstein's teen sex trafficking ring worked like a pyramid scheme, according to victims, who say they were paid to give massages to Epstein, paid extra for sex acts and paid even more to recruit more girls between the ages of 13 and 16 into the ring. The girls were also, at times, allegedly offered up to Epstein's powerful friends.

    "We had victims who didn't know each other, never met each other and they all basically independently told the same story," Michael Reiter told the Miami Herald. Reiter was police chief in Palm Beach, Florida — where Epstein resided — during the investigation. Two police officers also said that they were pressured by then-Palm Beach State Attorney Barry Krischer to discontinue their investigation or downgrade the case to a misdemeanor.

    In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution and served 13 months in prison following a plea agreement. His conviction followed a series of dismissals of other, similar lawsuits that same year.

    "Our judgment in this case, based on the evidence known at the time, was that it was better to have a billionaire serve time in jail, register as a sex offender and pay his victims restitution than risk a trial with a reduced likelihood of success," Acosta, then US attorney for Southern Florida — the top federal prosecutor in Miami — explained in a 2011 letter.

    Acosta had negotiated the agreement with one of Epstein's lawyers, a former colleague of his at a prestigious Washington, DC, law firm. According to the Miami Herald, Acosta "didn't just buckle under pressure from Epstein's lawyers; he and other prosecutors worked with them to contain the case — even as the FBI was uncovering evidence of a wider sex trafficking operation." (Emphasis by Miami Herald).

    At the time, Epstein, with Acosta's help, was able to avoid federal charges, immunize all co-conspirators from prosecution and simply register as a sex offender and settle the lawsuits from the roughly 30 victims suing him. The deal was also, potentially illegally, kept secret from Epstein's victims.

    Acosta nevertheless has landed on the president's shortlist of potential nominees for the position of US Attorney General as he seeks a replacement for Jeff Sessions, according to a Bloomberg report.

    Epstein repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in depositions for those lawsuits, in one case more than 200 times, the Miami Herald reports. Reporters for the outlet reviewed scores of court records, lawsuits, witness depositions and sealed documents and spoke to previously unidentified victims.

    But damage from the plea deal went even further, as it effectively "shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims," the outlet reported.

    The Miami Herald investigated the cases of about 80 women who say they were abused by Epstein between 2001 and 2006, but only four were willing to speak on video.

    Meanwhile, even the lax 13-month prison sentence imposed on Epstein was no ordinary one: he was allowed to leave six days a week for work, and his year of house arrest that followed saw him flying out to New York and the Virgin Islands.

    Epstein's private Boeing 727 — nicknamed the Lolita Express — hosted former President Bill Clinton a whopping 26 times. Friends of Epstein's that have been accused of sleeping with underage victims include President Donald Trump, Trump legal ally Alan Dershowitz and the UK's Prince Andrew. Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen were also associates of Epstein's and have been separately accused of sex acts with underage victims.

    The accused all deny the allegations against them. Dershowitz worked on Epstein's legal team and helped furnish dossiers on the victims in order to discredit their testimonies. Trump vehemently denied the allegations against him levied by Katie Johnson, who says she was just 13 years old when she was raped by the president.

    "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,'' Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."

    One of the girls, Virginia Roberts, was recruited at the age of 15 while working a summer job at Mar-a-Lago. Roberts has accused Epstein of flying her across the world to "meet" Prince Andrew.

    Despite the huge number of accusers and mountains of evidence against Epstein — including naked photographs of underage girls — he was able to avoid a thorough prosecution. The Miami Herald's report sheds light on how.

    Epstein's December trial, the outlet says, is likely to bring new information to light, as many of the victims will get their first chance to testify after years of legal struggles.

    Related:

    Publicist on Fees to Pedophile Priest’s Victim: 'Even W****s Don't Earn So Much'
    UK Pedophile Who Preyed On Poor Children in Kenya Jailed for 18 Years
    'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters
    Police Chief Calls Pedophile Ring Claims in Britain 'Sensationalized'
    Turkey May Introduce Chemical Castration for Pedophile Child Abusers
    Victim of Pedophile Football Coach Says Handling of Case Was 'Absolute Scandal'
    EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Pedophile Hunters, Committed to Catching Online Predators
    Tags:
    pedophile, Pedophile ring, Lolita Express, Bill Clinton, Alexander Acosta, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse