Register
19:22 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Financier and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt attends the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York. File photo

    US Jewish Billionaire Philanthropist Shamed for Sexual Comments – Reports

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Society
    Get short URL
    120

    Touted as one of the most influential mega-donors in the Jewish world, 77-year-old Michael Steinhardt is best known as a co-founder of Birthright Israel, a non-profit educational organization sponsoring free 10-day heritage trips to Israel for young adults of Jewish heritage.

    Billionaire Jewish-American philanthropist Michael Steinhardt is under investigation over "inappropriate sexual remarks" made toward two female employees working with one of the many organizations he supports, according to The Jewish Week.

    The newspaper reported that the internal probe was being conducted by Hillel International: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life, the largest Jewish youth organization in the world.

    READ MORE: Not Lovin' It: McDonald’s Sued by US Employees Over Workplace Sexual Harassment

    Washington-based attorney Debra Katz was quoted by The Jewish Week as saying, "My client did raise concerns regarding Michael Steinhardt to Hillel and that she is cooperating fully with Hillel's investigation."

    In a phone interview with The Jewish Week on June 31, Steinhardt commented on the charges, stressing that the two women "can't be accusing me of anything other than words."

    "Words are not necessarily innocent," he said, but added that they are not in terms of "touching or grabbing."

    READ MORE: Germany's Young Female Politicians Complain of Sexism, Sexual Harassment

    Morgan Freeman participates in The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman panel during the National Geographic Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    Twitter Users Puzzled Over Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment Accusations
    The newspaper also cited sources as saying that Hillel "quietly removed Steinhardt's name from the board of governors list on its website" shortly after the investigation was opened against the 77-year-old a couple of weeks ago.

    Separately, The Jewish Week referred to an array of incidents related to alleged sexual harassment from Steinhardt in the world of art collecting. In particular, an art dealer called Molly M. was cited as saying that Steinhardt allegedly asked her to sleep with him in exchange for purchasing a piece of art from her.

    READ MORE: Wave of Sexual Harassment Allegations Won’t Stop Soon — Democratic Candidate

    Meanwhile, the Haaretz newspaper suggested that the news about Hillel's probe against Steinhardt would almost surely "rock the world of philanthropy" given the fact that as of the mid-1990s, he has spent "most of his time and attention to his philanthropic pursuits."

    Steinhardt is known to have contributed millions of dollars to Hillel and its affiliates in the past 10 years, with Forbes estimating his current wealth at a whopping $1.1 billion.

    Related:

    US Congressman Says Aide 'Invited' Alleged Sexual Harassment, Sets Twitter Afire
    Vice Suspends Two Senior Executives After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface
    Vice Media: Company Rocked By Sexual Harassment Revelations
    Over 30% of French Women Claim Faced Sexual Harassment at Work - Survey
    Tags:
    organizations, employees, investigation, allegations, Hillel, Michael Steinhardt, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse