Portugal's Novo Banco Halts Transfer of Venezuelan Gov't Funds - Official

According to Portuguese legislator Carlos Paparoni, the country's Novo Banco halted a transfer of funds owned by the government of President Nicolas Maduro to banks in Uruguay.
Last week, Venezuelan opposition leader JuanGuaido announced that he would ask the European Union to protect the country's assets, adding that new leadership would be appointed at Citgo, a US-based subsidiary of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA facing Washington's sanctions.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
