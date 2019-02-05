Western Media Only Reporting the US Narrative on Venezuela - Ambassador

Augusto Montiel, the Venezuelan ambassador to India, while addressing media in New Delhi said that no article of the constitution allows anyone to declare themselves president of the country without being democratically elected by the population.

Venezuelan Ambassador to India Augusto Montiel has said that the US organised and financed the coup in his country. Addressing media at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Tuesday, Montiel also accused publications like AP, AFP, and Reuters of only reporting the US narrative on the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

"Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself [to be the] Venezuelan president, is a puppet of the US. He has been trained by the CIA," Augusto Montiel told reporters in New Delhi.

Montiel added that the news agencies like AP, AFP and Reuters, in collusion with the US, have been attempting to convince the world that there is a dictatorship in Venezuela.

"Where is the dictatorship? In Caracas or Washington? Govt of US is trying to impose the wrong opinion that there is a dictator in Caracas but we are finding out that they are threatening and blackmailing everybody who doesn't go with them. So where is the dictatorship?" Ambassador Augusto Montiel told Sputnik.

Augusto Montiel also claimed that the US wants to control the country's oil and gold reserves "based on a lot of lies distributed around the world."

Presently, Venezuela is in the grip of a major political crisis that started last month when US President Donald Trump refused to recognise Nicolas Maduro as the country's president and instead supported opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

"President Nicolas Maduro was elected in May 2018 with the support of over six million votes and that should be respected," Ambassador Augusto Montiel added.

With the threat of military intervention looming, Montiel said that after destroying Libya, Iraq, Syria, the US wants to create a situation of terror in Venezuela.