US Imposes Sanctions Against Venezuela's PDVSA - White House (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury Department announced Monday new measures to cut off the financial resources of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and redirect them to the country's self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

In particular, the United States has imposed sanctions against Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday during a press briefing at the White House.

"We have continued to expose the corruption of Maduro and his cronies, and today's action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people," Bolton said Monday.

The Trump administration also said Monday it would freeze $7 billion worth of PDVSA's assets in US jurisdictions.

Moreover, according to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, any purchases of Venezuelan oil by US companies will be transferred into the blocked accounts.

During the press briefing on Monday, Bolton also said in a separate statement that he believes that the Venezuelan military is looking for ways to support Guaido.

Meanwhile, Guaido said in a statement on Monday that he had ordered Venezuela's National Assembly to begin the process of naming new boards of directors to PDVSA and its US refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum.

READ MORE: Canada to Host Lima Group in Ottawa Next Week to Discuss Venezuela

PDVSA is OPEC nation Venezuela's largest source of revenue, and Citgo is Venezuela's most important foreign asset, according to Reuters.

US officials said Monday the sanctions on PDVSA were intended to prevent Maduro's government from siphoning off funds from the oil company.

Last week, a source in the country's energy sector familiar with the matter told Sputnik that there had been no changes to the Venezuelan oil sector due to the ongoing political crisis in the country, but Petroleum Minister Maj. Gen. Manuel Quevedo could lose his position as chief of PDVSA. As Maduro has recently started his new presidential term, "it is common to refresh the ministers," the source noted.

Over the past few days, Venezuela has seen mass anti-government protests. On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States urged Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency. Maduro has responded that Washington is attempting to stage a coup d'etat in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Maduro in a phone conversation of Russia's support for the country's legitimate authorities amid a domestic political crisis in Venezuela provoked from outside.

READ MORE: UK Working Behind the Scenes to Unite EU Against Venezuela's Maduro – Report