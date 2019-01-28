Register
00:21 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt

    US Imposes Sanctions Against Venezuela's PDVSA - White House (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    8234

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury Department announced Monday new measures to cut off the financial resources of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and redirect them to the country's self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

    In particular, the United States has imposed sanctions against Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday during a press briefing at the White House.

    "We have continued to expose the corruption of Maduro and his cronies, and today's action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people," Bolton said Monday.

    The Trump administration also said Monday it would freeze $7 billion worth of PDVSA's assets in US jurisdictions.

    Moreover, according to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, any purchases of Venezuelan oil by US companies will be transferred into the blocked accounts.

    During the press briefing on Monday, Bolton also said in a separate statement that he believes that the Venezuelan military is looking for ways to support Guaido.

    Meanwhile, Guaido said in a statement on Monday that he had ordered Venezuela's National Assembly to begin the process of naming new boards of directors to PDVSA and its US refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum.

    READ MORE: Canada to Host Lima Group in Ottawa Next Week to Discuss Venezuela

    PDVSA is OPEC nation Venezuela's largest source of revenue, and Citgo is Venezuela's most important foreign asset, according to Reuters.

    US officials said Monday the sanctions on PDVSA were intended to prevent Maduro's government from siphoning off funds from the oil company.

    Last week, a source in the country's energy sector familiar with the matter told Sputnik that there had been no changes to the Venezuelan oil sector due to the ongoing political crisis in the country, but Petroleum Minister Maj. Gen. Manuel Quevedo could lose his position as chief of PDVSA. As Maduro has recently started his new presidential term, "it is common to refresh the ministers," the source noted.

    Gold
    © Flickr / Bullion Vault
    Venezuela's Gold: Three Other Times State Wealth in Western Banks “Mysteriously” Vanished
    Over the past few days, Venezuela has seen mass anti-government protests. On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States urged Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency. Maduro has responded that Washington is attempting to stage a coup d'etat in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.

    On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Maduro in a phone conversation of Russia's support for the country's legitimate authorities amid a domestic political crisis in Venezuela provoked from outside.

    READ MORE: UK Working Behind the Scenes to Unite EU Against Venezuela's Maduro – Report

    Related:

    Canada to Host Lima Group in Ottawa Next Week to Discuss Venezuela
    UN Considers Response After Venezuela’s Guaido Asks for Assistance - Spokesman
    Venezuela's Gold: 3 Times State Wealth in Western Banks "Mysteriously" Vanished
    Tags:
    sanctions, PDVSA, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse