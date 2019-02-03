Register
04:30 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido arrives to attend a holy mass in Caracas, Venezuela, January 27, 2019

    Self-Proclaimed Leader Guaido Vows to Ask EU to Protect Venezuela's Assets

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (185)
    0 01

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido announced that he would ask the European Union to protect the country's assets, adding that a new leadership would be appointed at Citgo, a US-based subsidiary of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA facing Washington's sanctions.

    "We will also ask [the European Union] to protect our assets in Europe. I'll say it once again: the money of the Venezuelan people will not be stolen", Guaido said late on Saturday in an address for his supporters, as quoted by Nacional newspaper.

    He also announced that in the coming days, a new leadership would be appointed at Citgo.

    On Monday, the United States blocked all assets of PDVSA in its jurisdiction amid political crisis in Venezuela, which the country's constitutionally elected president Nicolas Maduro, accuses Washington of orchestrating the state coup.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Halts Gold Sales as US, UK Target Caracas' Hard Assets — Report

    The United States has also imposed a ban on deals with the company, claiming that it was acting in the interests of the people of Venezuela. Maduro has slammed the move as unlawful and has also accused Washington of attempts to "steal" Citgo.

    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Chinese Projects in Venezuela 'Affected' by Gov't Graft, Debt Default – Self-Proclaimed President Guaido
    Venezuela is currently facing anti-government protests with opposition leader Guaido having declared himself the country's interim president on 23 January. Maduro has accused the United States of plotting to overthrow him and suggested that Guaido was being instructed by Washington.

    EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Thursday that the EU countries have decided to set up an international contact group on Venezuelan crisis. According to Mogherini, the group will be coordinated by the European Union and will be operating for a limited time frame of 90 days. After this period, the results of the group’s work would be assessed and it would be terminated in the absence of sufficient progress.

    READ MORE: Bank of England Denial to Return Gold to Venezuela 'Warning for Others' — Expert

    The contact group’s work will be aimed at creating a common understanding of the situation Venezuela by key international players and will seek peaceful resolution of the current crisis in the South American country.

    Flag of Italy
    CC0
    Italy Not Recognizing Guaido as Venezuelan Interim President - Deputy FM
    On Thursday, the European Parliament voted 439-104 for a non-binding resolution that recognized the self-proclaimed president Guaido and urged the EU external action service to follow suit.

    The United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain declared on 26 January their intention to recognize the head of opposition-controlled National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, as the country’s interim president if Caracas does not announce new elections within eight days.

    Russia, China, Mexico, Uruguay, Iran, Turkey and other countries, have expressed support for the Maduro government as Venezuela’s only legitimate authority.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Has Right to Sell Gold, Russia Has Nothing to Do With It — Kremlin

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (185)

    Related:

    Maduro Proposes Snap Elections in Venezuela's Parliament
    Pro-Maduro Demonstration Held in Venezuela's Capital (VIDEO)
    Chinese Projects in Venezuela Hit by Gov't Graft – Self-Proclaimed Pres. Guaido
    Venezuela Halts Gold Sales as US, UK Target Caracas' Hard Assets - Report
    Bolivian President Expresses Support for Maduro During Meeting in Venezuela
    Tags:
    ultimatum, protection, assets, sanctions, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, EU, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse