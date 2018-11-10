Register
18:20 GMT +310 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eurozone

    EU-Italy Budget Standoff to Weigh on Eurozone Economic Growth

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    European officials are warning of a potential economic slowdown across the Eurozone, stemming from the ongoing budget standoff between Italy and the EU, lingering Brexit uncertainty, and a persistent threat of disruptions to international trade.

    The Commission pointed to the elevated risks of a debt and banking crisis in Italy — as the nation's proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year is seen as bearing risks to its fiscal sustainability.

    Additionally, officials said a potential escalation in global trade tensions and the uncertainty in US-EU trade relations could affect economic growth across Europe as well. Moreover, the Commission said the still unclear terms of the UK's separation from the EU could pose risks to investment both across the Channel and on the continent.

    "Trade tensions have not quietened down yet," Pierre Moscovici, European Commissioner for the Economy, said.

    Roma, piazza e palazzo Madama
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Lalupa / Roma, piazza e palazzo Madama
    Italy's Senate Approves 'Anti-Migration Decree'
    The Commission said the Eurozone's economic growth could cool to 2.1 per cent this year. This compared to the 2.4-percent GDP expansion posted last year — which was the highest since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the latest European debt crisis of the early 2010s.

    The Commission said the threat of a new debt crisis, potentially stemming from Italy's budget woes, could drag the Eurozone's growth further down to 1.9 per cent next year and to 1.7 per cent in 2020.

    READ MORE: ‘Growing Uncertainty Has Been Hitting the Eurozone' — Professor

    This comes despite the projections of an ongoing economic expansion in Germany, whose powerhouse economy is showing no signs of slowdown despite global trade tensions, which could potentially weigh on its exports.

    Moscovici said the Eurozone's growth over the coming years will greatly depend on domestic factors — exclusive to each individual member state of the 19-country bloc.

    For example, the Economy Commissioner pointed out, consumer spending and a stronger wage growth in some countries could lift the Eurozone's GDP expansion higher, whilst debt issues and banking sector turmoil in one particular country could impair the bloc's economic outlook.

    A view of the Colosseum after the first stage of the restoration work was completed in Rome, Friday, July 1st, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Italian Author on Why EU Needs to Be Either Transformed or Dissolved
    More recently, the EU reiterated its call for Italy to review its 2019 budget proposal, urging Rome to reign-in spending and seek ways to improve budget revenues. The EU threatened sanctions if Italy fails to address Brussels' concerns.

    This comes as the Italian government has rejected any possibility of a so-called Itexit, saying Italy — the third-biggest economy in Europe — would remain in the EU and the Eurozone regardless of what happens.

    "Continued pressure from the EU, further rating downgrades and even higher risk spreads will force Rome to soften its policies by just enough in coming months to stave off an immediate debt crisis," Florian Hense of Hamburg-based investment bank Berenberg said.

    However, the populist Italian government and its left-leaning parliament appear to be unable to come up with a better budget.

    READ MORE: 'Elephant in the Room' Bond Market: Italy Not Trying to Align With EU — Scholar

    The populists — which include the Northern League and the Five Star Movement — insist on implementing tax cuts to boost economic activity in the private sector, whilst left-wing parties are adamant about maintaining elevated budget spending to support the public sector.

    "Budget plans of the Italian government are a far cry from EU fiscal rules," Hense said.

    Meanwhile, the European Commission also said the Eurozone's unemployment would continue to fall through 2020, likely decreasing from 8.4 per cent this year to 7.9 per cent in 2019, and to 7.5 per cent in 2020.

    But the Commission also said it is highly concerned with the sustainability of the Italian economy as a whole — not just the nation's unstable budget and national debt. The Italian economy could slow to 1.2 per cent next year, European officials said — which is below the 1.5 per cent currently projected by the Italian government.

    World cities. Rome
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    'Times Have Changed': Italy Clings to Euro Amid Budget Row With Brussels
    The Commission also said Italy's budget deficit could rise to 2.9 per cent in 2019 — compared to the 2.4-percent increase forecast by Rome. Italy's pre-populist budget deficit was below 2 per cent and in line with the EU's fiscal rules.

    Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio stands at some 132 per cent, and the EU has warned Rome against accumulating additional debt or issuing new bonds. However, the Italian government says its policies fall in line with the supply-side model recently tested in the US, allowing a projected expansion in the tax base to make up for the loss of revenues due to lower tax rates.

    READ MORE: Italy Will Not Change 'Even Comma' in Draft Budget Rejected by EU — Deputy PM

    But European officials say a supply-side model would require a greater degree of austerity in the form of cuts to budget spending.

    "There cannot be a sort of negotiation on this," Moscovici stressed.

    For its part, the coalition government in Rome has so far rejected all the EU's proposals, but budget talks between the EU and its third-largest member state are poised to continue.

    Related:

    'Times Have Changed': Italy Clings to Euro Amid Budget Row With Brussels
    'Elephant in the Room' Bond Market: Italy Not Trying to Align With EU - Scholar
    Italian Author on Why EU Needs to Be Either Transformed or Dissolved
    EU May Sanction Italy Over Budget if Deal Not Reached - EU Commissioner
    Tags:
    budget, debt, Eurozone, Pierre Moscovici, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse