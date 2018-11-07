Work on Creation of EU Mechanism to Bypass US Anti-Iran Sanctions Stepped Up

The European Union regrets the banking transfers operator SWIFT's move to suspend Iranian banks from the service, a European Commission representative said.
As the United States announced that it would withdraw from the deal and reinstate sanctions against Iran, other participants of the JCPOA, including Iran itself, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement.
Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that as parties to the JCPOA, they would continue to work with Russia, China and third countries to preserve effective financial channels with Iran.
