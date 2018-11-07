Work on Creation of EU Mechanism to Bypass US Anti-Iran Sanctions Stepped Up

Earlier, the United States re-imposed a second portion of sanctions against Iran, with the latest measures concerning the country's oil exports among other things.

The European Union regrets the banking transfers operator SWIFT's move to suspend Iranian banks from the service, a European Commission representative said.

EU Remains Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal Amid US Sanctions

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement and re-impose sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the accord.

As the United States announced that it would withdraw from the deal and reinstate sanctions against Iran, other participants of the JCPOA, including Iran itself, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that as parties to the JCPOA, they would continue to work with Russia, China and third countries to preserve effective financial channels with Iran.