13:56 GMT +306 October 2018
    Electronic boards display the days loss to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S.

    Wealth Management Weary as Hedge Funds Post Worst Q3 Since 2015 - Report

    A nascent pivot to supply-side economics worldwide – kickstarted by the Trump administration in the US – is distressing global hedge funds, as the ongoing acceleration in economic growth has diminished investment appeal of safe havens.

    Kristian Rouz — A quicker economic expansion and the rising bond yields and central bank interest rates are gradually taking their toll on the wealth management industry. International hedge funds posted their slowest growth in three years in 3Q18 as investor interest in safe-haven assets is fading amid the higher-yielding opportunities in the non-financial sector.

    Piet Swanepoel looks through the boundary fence at his guest lodge on a farm in Limpopo province, South Africa, on October 31, 2017
    'We're Pioneers': South Africa's Boer Minority Sees Russia as 'Safe Haven'
    According to a new report from Hedge Fund Research Inc., global investment funds added just an average 0.3 percent to their capitalization in the third quarter, posting their weakest growth since 2015.

    The report comes amidst the announcement that one of the world's biggest and influential funds is shutting down after 16 years of operation. San Francisco-based Criterion Capital Management, which oversees assets worth roughly $2 bln, cited unfavorable market conditions as the reason behind the move.

    Additionally, Boston-based Highfields Capital Management with some $12.1 bln also said it would shut down — the same week as Criterion. Highfields has been in the market since 1998.

    "Our 2018 results and those of the last few years have clearly not met either my expectations or yours," Jonathon Jacobson, the founder of Highfields, said. "No one feels worse about our lagging performance than I do."

    Hedge funds have become the safest and highest-yielding investment vehicles over the past decade, characterized by a slow post-crisis recovery, tepid economic growth, and dismal corporate profits.

    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016
    OPEC to Meet With Hedge Funds' Representatives on CERAweek Sidelines in Houston
    However, with stock market surging and Main Street economy gaining momentum under US President Donald Trump, investors have diverted their capital away from hedge funds. A common practice amongst such funds is a 2-percent charge of total asset value and, on top of that, 20 percent on any possible earnings.

    But investors figured real estate, stocks, and even the lower-yielding manufacturing projects appear to be more lucrative in the era of the Trumpian supply-side economics.

    The rest of the world followed suit, as detailed in Hedge Fund Research's report. The hedge fund industry gained only 1.7 percent this year so far, a steep decline from the 4.4-percent expansion in 2017.

    Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Index rose 6.99 percent year-to-date, exemplifying investor exodus from safe-haven assets.

    READ MORE: China's Silk Road to 'Fill the Gap of Former World Order' — Scholar

    And even the profession of wealth manager is becoming less attractive as profitability fades, according to Highfields' Jacobson.

    "Done correctly, money management is an all-consuming, 24/7 pursuit… After three-and-a-half decades of sitting in front of a screen, I realized I am ready for a change," he said.

    Hedge Fund Research also found that macro funds have been the worst performers this year, as they have fallen flat in the first three quarters of 2018. This means any gains from investment made by these funds were offset by the massive capital outflow that they suffered.

    Relative-value funds, the report found, performed the best, with average returns of 3.7 percent year-on-year, whilst event-driven hedges rose 3.6 percent. This suggests one-time money-making opportunities are still modestly popular — albeit still a far cry from last year, not to mention five years ago, when hedges ruled supreme.

    READ MORE: New 'Cold War' Unlikely to Start After Pence's Harsh Criticism of China — Prof

    Meanwhile, equity funds rose 2.5 percent — and lagging behind the 7-percent expansion in the stock market. This likely points to huge capital outflows, as even if fund managers were idle, their returns would roughly match stock market gains — unless investors are pulling capital.

    "While it has been, and continues to be, a very treacherous investment environment, and certainly not one very friendly to our style of investing, it is what it is, and no one feels worse about our lagging performance than I do," Highfields' Jacobson said.

    Meanwhile, as Criterion is closing, its management decided to give investors their money back. The decision came after the majority of investors expressed their dissatisfaction with low returns and slow gains on their portfolios.

    "Rather than impose a new framework on our valued investors, we… have decided to wind down the Funds while we formulate the next chapter," Criterion said in a statement.

    The FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok
    Reports: Global Economic Growth Could Lose Momentum Amid Trade Woes
    This nascent demise of hedge funds also suggests a new chapter for the global economy. During the post-recession years, hedges have been amongst the main drivers of international investment and economic growth as part of the demand-side, debt-driven model.

    Today, investors are moving capital into production and consumer-related sectors directly as fears of losses have diminished over the past few years. This change in investment patterns is expected to support the global economic realignment, focused on the development of national production capacity, rather than stockpiling wealth into supra-national piggy banks.

