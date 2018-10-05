Register
19:11 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese and US flags. (File)

    New 'Cold War' Unlikely to Start After Pence's Harsh Criticism of China - Prof

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    28 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - US Vice President Mike Pence’s recent hostile speech, in which he criticized Beijing’s domestic and foreign policies and unveiled a comprehensive strategy to counter China’s growing influence, is unlikely to mark the beginning of a "Cold War" between the two countries, analysts told Sputnik.

    Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC on Thursday, Pence strongly condemned China’s increasingly oppressive domestic policies and aggressive behaviors globally, while accusing Beijing of trying to interfere in upcoming US elections as part of "a whole-of-government approach to advance its influence and benefit its interests."

    Pence also stressed that the Trump administration is determined to take actions to protect US interests.

    "Our message to China’s rulers is this: this President will not back down. The American people will not be swayed. And we will continue to stand strong for our security and our economy, even as we hope for improved relations with Beijing. Our administration is going to continue to act decisively to protect America’s interests, American jobs, and American security," he said.

    Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag are seen outside a store selling foreign goods in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on September 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Considers 'Trade Coalition' With EU, Japan to Confront China
    After US President Donald Trump took office early last year, he started to introduce new policies that are more and more hostile toward China. The Trump administration’s belligerent trade policies against China triggered a tit-for-tat "trade war" between Washington and Beijing, as both countries slapped steep reciprocal tariffs on each other in recent months.

    On No Consensus 

    Escalating tension between the United States and China led to concerns that the two great powers would soon engage in a new "Cold War." However, Chinese political analysts argued Pence’s bellicose speech on Thursday is not a sign that the United States has shifted its policies against China fundamentally and is prepared for a new "Cold War."

    "You need to first understand the definition of a ‘Cold War.’ The bilateral relation between the United States and China is very different from that between the United States and the Soviet Union. There’s a misconception [among Chinese scholars] that different political factions in the United States have reached a consensus to be ‘tough’ against China. But what their definition of ‘being tough’ is also very different. For example, on the issues related to South China Sea, is there a consensus to engage in a military conflict with China? When it comes to whether to take military actions against China, all sides would immediately have different answers," Chen Dingding, an international relations professor at Jinan University in Guangzhou, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Yellow Scare is Back: America's New China Strategy

    The expert added that on other issues, such as how to deal with Taiwan or whether to introduce steep tariffs on China, it’s unlikely for different political factions in the United States to reach an agreement.

    Other Chinese scholars pointed out that the apparent consensus in the United States to be tough against China came as a result of those who used to advocate engagement with Beijing are hesitant to speak up today.

    "Previously, when there were disagreements or disputes between the United States and China, you could always hear voices from those who are willing to defend China, along with the harsh criticism on Beijing. But in the past two years, such voices disappeared. This leaves an impression that people in the United States have reached a consensus when it comes to criticizing China," Ding Xueliang, director of the Institute for China's Overseas Interests, Shenzhen University, told Sputnik.

    Professor Ding explained that the hesitance among the group who used to defend China to speak up may have resulted from their disappointment in the direction Beijing is moving toward.

    "For those who do not want to speak up today, they have mixed feelings. They used to have a lot of expectations about China. Previously, they could also come up with convincing evidence or excuses for their support on China-friendly policies. But in their eyes, those expectations failed to materialize after a few years," he said.

    During his speech, US Vice President Pence expressed similar disappointment over previous efforts from the United States failing to bring freedom to China.

    "After the fall of the Soviet Union, we assumed that a free China was inevitable… Previous administrations made this choice in the hope that freedom in China would expand in all of its forms – not just economically, but politically, with a newfound respect for classical liberal principles, private property, personal liberty, religious freedom — the entire family of human rights. But that hope has gone unfulfilled," he said.

    Unlike UK politician Winston Churchill’s iconic "iron curtain" speech, which is widely viewed as marking the start of the Cold War, Pence needs to back up his statements with specific policy packages and actions, before a new US-China "Cold War" can be discussed, Professor Ding added.

    On Fundamental Difference 

    When Pence accused China of attempting to interfere with US politics, he argued that China is retaliating because Trump’s policies are working.

    "China has initiated an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion, the 2018 elections, and the environment leading into the 2020 presidential elections. To put it bluntly, President Trump’s leadership is working; and China wants a different American President," Pence said.

    READ MORE: Beijing Opposes Washington's Claims of China's Meddling in US Internal Affairs

    However, Chinese scholars argued that a new US president wouldn’t make much difference for China.

    "If there is a new US president, some policies on China may differ. But the overall trend will remain the same. It’s possible the new president would be more aggressive on China than Trump. Even if the new president is softer on China than Trump, the fundamental US policies would be the same, with some slight difference in wording. If you look at what happened under former US presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush or Barack Obama, they were all very friendly toward China after taking office, before coming back to hostile policies against Beijing at the end of their terms," Professor Ding from Shenzhen University said.

    Mike Pence, vicepresidente de los EEUU
    © REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado
    Pence Accuses China of Seeking to Change US President, Tech Theft
    The expert explained that the US-China rivalry is fundamentally different from the competition the United States faced from Japan or Germany before.

    "If you look at previous trade disputes the United States had with Japan or Germany, there were some harsh statements, but the dispute would not escalate into a full-scale confrontation. The Chinese political system is a very important distinction. For example, Japan presented huge threats to US manufacturing industries, such as TV production and automotive, leading to massive layoffs and started to buy many iconic landmarks in the United States. But the trade dispute with Japan would not be viewed as a threat to the US political system," he said.

    The expert noted that China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy under Chinese President Xi Jinping could also have triggered fears from those who seek global hegemony in the United States.

    The views and opinions expressed by the analysts do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Beijing Opposes Washington's Claims of China’s Meddling in US Internal Affairs
    US Considers 'Trade Coalition' With EU, Japan to Confront China
    US Warship Barely Avoids Collision With Chinese Vessel in S China Sea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    retaliatory measures, new Cold War, Soviet Union, Trump Tariffs, Mike Pence, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse