Beijing Opposes Washington's Claims of China’s Meddling in US Internal Affairs

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing opposes Washington’s statements on China’s meddling in the US domestic policies and elections since these claims are unfounded, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Friday.

"The relevant speech made unwarranted accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies and slandered China by claiming that China meddles in US internal affairs and elections. This is nothing but speaking on hearsay evidence, confusing right and wrong and creating something out of thin air. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to it," Hua said in a statement, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

Beijing followed the principle of non-interference in other states’ internal affairs and was not interested in meddling in the US elections, Hua said. Moreover, China was committed to "win-win cooperation" with the United States.

"The international community has already known fully well who wantonly infringes upon others' sovereignty, interferes in others' internal affairs and undermines others' interests. Any malicious slander on China is futile," the spokeswoman argued.

The Axios news outlet reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources in the US administration with knowledge of the matter, that the White House was planning to launch a large-scale campaign to counter China in the course of several weeks.

On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence said China exerted influence and interference in US domestic policies and elections. Pence added that Beijing was trying to influence business leaders to make them condemn US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. The vice president noted that Russia’s interference in US domestic affairs paled in comparison with China’s actions.

The United States has been considering China one of its adversaries alongside Russia, which Washington has also repeatedly accused of meddling in the US internal affairs, particularly the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied these allegations noting that the United States had provided no proof to support them. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that speculations about Russian meddling was related to infighting inside the United States’ authorities and expressed hope they would discontinue the high-profile probe into Russia’s alleged interference in the US affairs.