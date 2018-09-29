Register
14:55 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, address the media during a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011.

    Merkel & Erdogan vs. Trump on Russian Gas Supplies: Who Will Blink First?

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    This week, Turkey's president revealed that he and the German chancellor had confronted President Trump over the right to independently decide where they buy their energy supplies. On Tuesday, Trump again expressed his disdain for Berlin's "dependence" on Russian gas. Meanwhile, German officials fear US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 may be imminent.

    Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, Donald Trump warned that Germany would "become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course." The US president followed up the warning with a sales pitch, saying Washington "stands ready to export our abundant, affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas" to its partners.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Erdogan, Merkel Fight off Trump's Claim Their Gas Imports 'Feed' Russia
    Later in the week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped a bombshell about closed door talks he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had had with Trump at the July NATO summit in Brussels. There, Erdogan said, Trump accused the US's NATO allies of "feeding Russia," chiding Berlin especially for giving Russia too much income from gas exports. The Turkish president shot back at Trump, telling him that if Ankara's supply of Russian gas, which account for 50 percent of its total consumption, were to stop, the Turkish people would freeze during the winter. Merkel, Erdogan said, replied in a similar vein, telling Trump that Russia sells Germany with 38 percent its gas needs, and that she would not let the German people freeze, either.

    Amid preparations by Gazprom and a consortium of Western European energy concerns to start full-scale construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, some European officials have expressed fears that the US may turn to sanctions to try to stop the 55 billion cubic meter capacity pipeline from moving forward. On Friday, Peter Beyer, the German government's coordinator for trans-Atlantic relations, told Bloomberg that the US may slap sanctions on European energy companies either before the November midterms or shortly after, in early 2019.

    German Industry Has 'Big Problem' With US Meddling

    German media mounted a defense of the Nord Stream 2 project in the wake of the US president's latest remarks, stressing the project's importance for the country's industry. German industrial association president Dieter Kempf told Suddeutsche Zeitung he had a "big problem when a third state interferes in our energy supply."

    Furthermore, the newspaper complained, it's becoming clear under President Trump that any geostrategic reservations the United States may have had about German-Russian energy cooperation have gone out the window in favor of a "commercial dimension," with the Americans opposing the project simply out of a desire to sell their own gas to Germany. Unfortunately for US suppliers, the daily noted, high transport costs make US LPG gas "simply uneconomical," with US, Qatari and Indonesian LPG priced some 30 percent above conventional pipeline gas in Europe.

    The LNG tanker Clean Ocean is pictured during the first US delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz
    The LNG tanker "Clean Ocean" is pictured during the first US delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017.

    US Trying to 'Lord Over' Its European Allies

    Commenting on President Erdogan's remarks from the July NATO summit, Igor Anansky, deputy chairman of the Russian Duma's committee on energy, stressed that Ankara and Berlin's resistance was entirely rational. "The leaders of Germany and Turkey are defending their states and their citizens, as they should. It's advantageous for them to purchase the gas supplies which are cheaper," the lawmaker noted. Unfortunately, he emphasized, it seems that "the US is no longer just an 'older brother' for Europe, but is trying to become its master, and doesn’t care about the opinion of its junior partners."

    In any case, construction of the pipeline has already begun, Anansky noted. Accordingly, "even without other partners, Gazprom will build the pipeline, and Germany, and other countries, will receive cheaper gas," the lawmaker said.

    The pipes produced at Europipe in Mühlheim, Germany, are transported to the Mukran logistics hub by rail
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2 / Wolfram Scheible
    Russia Ready to Fund Nord Stream 2 if US Imposes Sanctions – Report
    Washington's Price Trap

    For his part, Vladimir Olenchenko, a senior fellow at the Center for European Studies at the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Sputnik that Germany, unlike Poland or the Baltic states, has an acute recognition of the need to separate economics and politics in relations with Russia, for its own sake.

    "As far as the determination shown by the German side in matters of Russian gas, the fact is that Russian gas serves as a key raw material for Germany's export-oriented industry. The price of German goods is formed based on the costs of raw materials – the cheaper these are, the cheaper and more competitive the product is," Olenchenko explained. 

    Berlin understands that if it switches from Russian gas to US LNG supplies, its industrial exports will become more expensive and less competitive. "Who are the competitors to German goods? In most cases, it's the US. Therefore, the Germans are firmly defending their position, because they clearly understand that the competitiveness of their industry is based in part on the price of Russian gas," the analyst stressed.

    In this Thursday, July, 5, 2018 photo, a jockey truck passes a stack of 40-foot China Shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga.
    © AP Photo / Stephen B. Morton
    Germany Outpaces US as Leading Car Exporter to China - Commerce Ministry
    Pressure Won't Stop Until Nord Stream 2 Launched

    In a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda last week, President Trump said that at the moment, the US has no plans to sanction European companies working with Gazprom on Nord Stream 2. Speaking to Sputnik, Dmitry Marinchenko, director of the natural resources and commodities group at Fitch Ratings, said that although this is a positive signal, the US will not end its opposition to the project.

    In fact, Marinchenko suggested, US pressure will continue. "The sanctions rhetoric is likely to accompany Nord Stream 2 right through to its launch. Sanctions could still appear in some form, but they are unlikely to prevent the implementation of the project, especially given that construction of its underwater section has already begun," the financial analyst concluded.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.
    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.

    Related:

    Erdogan, Merkel Fight off Trump's Claim Their Gas Imports 'Feed' Russia
    Erdogan: Turkey Will Keep Importing Iran's Natural Gas Despite US Sanctions
    It's Up to German Business to Opt to Buy Russian Gas - Sigmar Gabriel
    Threats of US Sanctions Incite World Trade in Other Currencies - Gas Company
    Orban: Hungary, Russia Agreed on Russian Gas Supplies for 2020 (VIDEO)
    German Gov't Says Gas Market Open to All Suppliers After News of US LNG Imports
    Tags:
    natural gas, gas, energy conflict, energy security, Nord Stream 2, Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Turkey, United States, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse