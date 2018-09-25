Trump at UN: US Will Respond if Chemical Weapons Deployed by Syrian Army

US President Donald Trump is addressing the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Emphasizing the need for a reinvigoration of the UN-led Syrian peace process, Trump threatened that the US would respond if Damascus deployed chemical weapons.

Attacking Tehran over its assistance to Damscus in Syria's fight against terrorism, Trump noted that the solution to the Syria conflict must "address the corrupt dictatorship in Iran."

Recalling his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year, Trump noted that the US has launched a campaign of economic pressure to deny Iran the resources for its regional behavior, and promised further sanctions after the US's introduction of energy-related sanctions in November.

Trade

Trump accused countries of "abusing" the US market's openness, "relentless product dumping, forced technology transfer, and the theft of intellectual property."

In a direct attack on China, Trump pointed to the loss of 3 million manufacturing jobs. "Those days are over. We will no longer tolerate such abuse."

Noting the world trade system is in dire need of change, Trump suggested that the World Trade Organization "violates every principle" on which it is based.

Complaining about high oil prices, Trump accused OPEC of "ripping off the nations of the world. I don't like it, and nobody should like it," he said. He also accused Germany of allowing itself to become completely reliant on Russian energy supplies with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

US Foreign Aid

Trump noted that his administration is working to ensure that the US provides foreign aid only to those who "respect" the US and are America's friends.

Progress Boast

"Today I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we've made. In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," US President Trump said, while addressing the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The president's boast prompted laughter from the audience.

Ahead of his address, Trump tweeted that the US "is much stronger and much richer than it was when I took office less than two years ago."

Earlier, Donald Trump said that he is going to speak about the fight against terrorism, as well as trade during his 2018 UNGA speech.

