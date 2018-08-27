Register
11:40 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A British Airways Boeing 747 comes in to land at Heathrow aiport in London, Britain, June 25, 2018

    UK Planes to Be Grounded if No Deal With EU Reached - Think Tank

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Back in October 2017, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond admitted that it was "theoretically possible" that the failure by London and Brussels to clinch a Brexit deal would stop air traffic between Britain and the EU.

    The London-based Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA) think tank has warned Prime Minister Theresa May that the entire fleet of UK planes may be grounded if the country leaves the EU without signing a specific aviation deal.

    "If there are no alternative arrangements in place, it would be as bad as the worst fears suggest: planes would not be allowed to fly," Julian Jessop, the IEA's chief economist, said.

    READ MORE: Britons in EU May Lose Access to UK Bank Accounts Under No-Deal Brexit — Reports

    The IEA said in a report that the UK airlines' operating licenses for the 27 countries will be revoked if they fail to clinch a replacement arrangement with the EU's Single Aviation Market (SAM), which currently covers Britain's rights to the so-called "freedoms of the air."

    At the same time, the IEA pointed out that the British government will have options even in the event of a no-deal Brexit scenario, which will specifically stipulate the UK joining non-EU countries Norway and Iceland as members of the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) and negotiating a free trade agreement on aviation.

    According to the IEA report, "reasons for optimism" are still in place, which is why the risk of the planes being grounded is "conceivable, but still very unlikely".

    READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit Would be 'Mistake We'll Regret for Generations' — Jeremy Hunt

    "Grounding UK airlines would be hugely damaging for the EU economy, particularly in areas like tourism," the report underscored.

    In mid-July, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox cautioned that EU leaders forcing Britain into the so-called no-deal Brexit scenario will result in "a consequence for their economies."

    Underscoring the need "to have a people's Brexit, not a bureaucrats' Brexit", Fox warned that the possible no-deal scenario will have a negative impact on the "economic prosperity and wellbeing" of EU citizens.

    READ MORE: Scholar on No-Deal Brexit Possibility: 'Most Dangerous Option UK Can Take'

    His remarks came after European Commission Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier cautioned that "on both sides of the Channel" businesses should prepare for the worst case scenario of a "no deal," which would result in the return of tariffs, under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

    As the deadline for the Brexit agreement is approaching, the parties are still at an impasse on the major withdrawal issue of post-Brexit customs arrangements.

    European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator, French Michel Barnier, in charge of the preparation and conduct of the negotiations with Britain under article 50 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) speaks during a press conference on December 6, 2016, at the European Commission in Brussells.
    © AP Photo / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    EU Chief Negotiator Slams UK Government for No-Deal Brexit ‘Blame Game’
    According to the so-called Chequers plan, adopted by the UK cabinet in July, the sides could create a free trade area for goods and maintain a "common rulebook" for all items, a proposal which has already been rejected by Brussels.

    The UK voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. The Brexit negotiations officially started in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    Related:

    Ex-EU Leader Van Rompuy Says No-deal Brexit 'Existential Threat' for UK
    CEP Chairman Explains If No Deal Brexit Would Be Better than Bad Deal
    UK Minister: EU Officials Aware ‘No Deal’ Brexit Will Hurt Europe Economy
    EU Companies Unprepared for No-Deal Brexit – European Trade Groups
    Tags:
    replacement, planes, deal, aviation, government, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse