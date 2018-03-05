Register
16:41 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    High Voltage Cables

    Does Cartel Still Control US$150Bln Global Supply of High Voltage Cables?

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    113

    Four years ago several firms manufacturing high voltage cables, and US investment bank Goldman Sachs, were fined US$371 million for running a cartel. Sputnik spoke to a source in the cable industry who says a small group of companies still control it and charge extortionate prices to data centers, solar and wind farms and other hi-tech businesses.

    In 2014 Prysmian, Nexans and six other high voltage cable manufacturers were fined 302 million euros ($371million) by European Union regulators.

    The EU's anti-trust authority said the power cable cartel ran for 10 years from 1999 with the companies agreeing between each other to allocate customers and share markets, rather than competing and offering lower prices.

    The European Commission found Goldman Sachs, who took a seat on the board of Prysmian after it was demerged from Italian tire maker Pirelli, played a key role in the cartel.

    Goldman Sachs acquired Prysmian via one of its private equity funds in 2005 but has since sold its holding.

    'Nothing Has Changed'

    But Bill Sinclair, a cable supplier in the UK, said very little has changed in the cable industry since the 2014 fine.

    "It was a slap on the wrist for these companies. The cable industry globally is worth $150 billion so that fine was a drop in the ocean to them," Mr. Sinclair told Sputnik.

    High voltage cables, which usually run underground, are designed to allow electricity to travel long distances without losing voltage and are essential to connect an energy supply, be it a provider such as a solar farm or a user like a factory or computer center.

    The biggest cost in the manufacturing is for the copper that is the main component but another major factor is that manufacturers need very expensive switchgear equipment in order to test it before they can sell it.

    The other companies involved were Danish company NKT Holding, Exsym Corporation, from Japan, J-Power Systems, LS Cable and Viscas Corporation from South Korea, and US giant, General Cable Corporation, through its subsidiary Silec.

    "We do not believe that there is evidence in the Commission's allegations. We have not in any way been involved in any form of cartels. Therefore, we disagree with the decision and we will appeal," NKT Chief Executive Michael Lyng told Reuters at the time.

    Cable Companies Carved Up the Pie

    In their ruling the European Commission claimed the cable companies had met in secret and carved up the pie to suit themselves.

    "Part of this plan was to allocate important high voltage power cable projects in the European Economic Area, including large infrastructure and renewable energy projects such as offshore wind farms," said the European Commission.

    Mr. Sinclair said Britain was particularly badly affected by the restrictions in cable supplies because the UK's cable industry had been decimated and "asset-stripped".

    He said successive British governments had turned a blind eye as the UK cable industry was run down over the years.

    Brexit Fears for UK Firms Importing Cables

    "There used to be loads of cable factories in Britain but they closed them all down and outsourced to the Qataris and then there was a lot of asset-stripping," said Mr. Sinclair.

    "British businesses buy between £3 billion ($4.14 billion) and £5 billion ($6.9 billion) worth of high voltage cable every year. It is needed for hospitals, data centers, railways and anything to do with energy supply, including renewable energy. But Britain has lost our own cable industry, it has been run down and now 90 percent of our cables comes from Turkey, Egypt and the European Union," Mr. Sinclair told Sputnik.

    In 1999 British firm BICC sold off its cable business to General Cable, of the US, for £275 million (US$379 million).

    Ironically General Cable was sold to Prysmian in December last year for US$3 billion, a deal which was brokered by Goldman Sachs.

    Mr. Sinclair said Brexit could now be a big problem for British businesses and energy suppliers as imports could be hit with WTO tariffs if the UK is forced to leave the EU customs union without any replacement regime.

    He said successive UK governments were to blame because they had failed to prevent "parasitic activities" which have eaten away at strategically vital industries like high voltage cables.

    Mr Sinclair's name has been changed to protect his identity and the views and opinions expressed by ​Mr. Sinclair are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'No Evidence' Russia Threatens Undersea Cables Despite UK Defense Chief's Claims
    India Invites Telecom Majors to Lay Submarine Cables in Indian Ocean
    India to Lay Optic Fiber Communication Cables Along Border With China
    British Man Laying Cables Unearths 'Hugely Valuable' Ancient Villa
    Tags:
    solar, cartel, wind turbine, cables, computers, electricity, Brexit, European Commission, Pirelli, Goldman Sachs, Italy, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok