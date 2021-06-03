Register
22:25 GMT03 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A US Navy P-8 Poseidon takes off from Perth Airport in 2014.

    US Flew 72 Reconnaissance Flights Over South China Sea in May, Double Last Year - Think Tank

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 25
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106031083068868-us-flew-72-reconnaissance-flights-over-south-china-sea-in-may-double-last-year---think-tank/

    While Washington presents military confrontation as the only way to resolve South China Sea territorial disputes between China and other nations, Beijing has been coordinating with partners like Hanoi and Manila to hash out a universal code of conduct for the waterway.

    According to a count by the South China Sea Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a think tank connected to Peking University, the US flew 72 reconnaissance flights across the South China Sea in May. This was more than twice the number flown last year, which was just 35, itself an average of more than one flight per day. 

    The report breaks down the flights by type of aircraft. The most common were maritime patrol aircraft by P-8A Poseidons, which flew 32 missions last month. Several signals intelligence aircraft also made regular passes, with EP-3E Aires flying 16 missions and RC-135W Rivet Joints flying 12 missions.

    ​SCSPI as noted five MQ-4 Triton unmanned aerial vehicle flights, four flights by the E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS), which carries a vast array of signals equipment and powerful battlefield mapping radars, and three flights by the RC-135U Combat Sent, an aircraft that specializes in tracking radar and early warning systems. The Pentagon only has two RC-135Us. 

    May was among the busiest of months ever recorded by the think tank, which noted an all-time high in February of 75 reconnaissance sorties by the United States that month. In April, the number was 65 - still much higher than in prior years.

    The number of flights has increased dramatically in recent years, as the US has shifted its strategy toward “great power confrontation” with China and Russia and identified the South China Sea as a place where China must be “contained.” Chinese maritime claims in the waterway contradict those of several other nations, many of which have fortified the small islands to which they have laid claim.

    At times, the US aircraft have posed a danger to civilian planes flying through the area, such as in January when a US tanker flew dangerously close to a Taiwanese airliner after refueling a US spy plane, or the repeated habit of US aircraft disguising themselves as civilian jets by broadcasting fake transponder codes in order to surreptitiously fly close to Chinese airspace.

    The US Navy didn’t perform any major exercises in the waterway last month, but US warships did carry out “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands and pass through the Taiwan Strait separating autonomous Taiwan from the Chinese mainland -  two provocative actions intended to demonstrate Washington’s contempt for Beijing’s claims over those islands.

    SCSPI noted that the destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur engaging in both actions coincided with a period of heightened reconnaissance activity. 

    Related:

    Beijing Promises Aircraft Carriers to Drill ‘Regularly’ as Shandong Returns From South China Sea Ops
    US Uses Similar Pretexts to Justify Military Buildup in South China Sea and Arctic, Activist Says
    Beijing, Hanoi Agree to Establish Naval Hotline to Resolve Emergencies in South China Sea
    Tags:
    US Navy, China, spy planes, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse