Register
17:10 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Pakistan flags

    US Security Assistance to Pakistan Remains Suspended, Says Pentagon

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107550/60/1075506095_17:0:1217:675_1200x675_80_0_0_b0114f2a9ffff9de43aa18d8d026a4ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105251082990716-us-security-assistance-to-pakistan-remains-suspended-says-pentagon/

    In January 2018, US President Donald Trump famously tweeted about Pakistan that the US had “foolishly” given the country more than $33 billion in aid over the past 15 years, “and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking our leaders fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan. No more!"

    Despite the change in US Administration, the perception of Pakistan's attitude to terrorism has remained the same. US President Joe Biden has decided to continue his predecessor Donald Trump's policy of suspending security assistance to Pakistan and there is no certainty the administration will change its stance, the Pentagon has said.

    Former US President Trump suspended all security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018, arguing that he was not satisfied with Islamabad’s cooperation and role in the fight against terrorism.

    The present administration's policy was revealed after the matter was raised by a journalist at a press conference with Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in Washington on Monday. 

    "At this time, the US security assistance to Pakistan is still suspended. I will not get into speculating one way or another about whether that will change,"  Kirby said. 

    On Monday, the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss shared regional interests and objectives, Kirby said.

    "During the call, the secretary reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan's support to the Afghanistan peace negotiations and expressed his desire to continue to build on the United States-Pakistan bilateral relationship," he said.

    ​On Sunday,  US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Geneva. Yusuf was appointed National Security Adviser this month and this was his first high-level meeting with any of his counterparts.

    "Both sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and ways to advance practical cooperation. They agreed to continue with the conversation," spokesperson of the National Security Council, Emily Horne, said.

    "Both sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues," a joint statement issued by Yusuf's office said in Islamabad.

    The meeting's importance lay in the fact that both the US and Pakistan have been making efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan. Pakistan has also stepped up efforts to rebuild ties with the new US administration. With the US President Joe Biden announcing complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by 11 September, Pakistan is seizing an opportunity to be perceived more kindly. 

     

    Related:

    Facebook Removes Almost 600 'Misinforming' Accounts in Pakistan, US, Russia
    Pakistan Helps US Forge Afghan Peace Deal But Won't Sacrifice Strategic Ties With China, Author Says
    Pakistan Rules Out Possibility of Hosting US Troops After Afghanistan Pullout
    Tags:
    John Kirby, Jake Sullivan, Afghanistan, US, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse