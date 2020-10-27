Register
09:45 GMT27 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Pakistan Helps US Forge Afghan Peace Deal But Won't Sacrifice Strategic Ties With China, Author Says

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107687/24/1076872413_0:161:3068:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_d328e7871c491fea994386e3690d4e62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010271080887133-pakistan-helps-us-forge-afghan-peace-deal-but-wont-sacrifice-strategic-ties-with-china-author-says/

    Pakistan has a good reason for assisting Washington in striking a deal with the Taliban and facilitating the ongoing intra-Afghan talks, says Sabtain Ahmed Dar, a Pakistani political analyst and author, shedding light on Islamabad's role in the great powers game in the region.

    The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban* are continuing to engage in sporadic clashes on the ground despite the ongoing intra-Afghan talks which started in September in Doha, Qatar, according to the Pentagon. Nevertheless, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has recently expressed hope that the Afghan negotiations will facilitate a much-anticipated ceasefire in the country and warned that some destructive forces may try to hinder the peace process.

    Pakistan's Role in the US-Taliban Deal

    The Afghan peace talks started largely because of Islamabad's efforts, says Sabtain Ahmed Dar, a Pakistani political analyst, academic and author, highlighting that it is in Islamabad's national interest that the nearly two-decade war end and the US withdraws from the region.

    "The interests of the United States and Pakistan, that were aligned during the Cold War, were not aligned with regard to the [2001] 'war on terror'," the analyst notes. "The US and Pakistani narrative on the 9/11 attacks was completely the opposite since the very first day. The United States wanted to eliminate the very same Islamic militant organisations that they had themselves created during the Cold War for their vested interests in Afghanistan".

    For about 15 years, Washington provided Pakistan with military and economic aid, seeing it as a major non-NATO ally in the war on terrorism. However, in 2006 the US National Intelligence Estimate on Afghanistan, revealed that "available evidence strongly suggests that ISI (the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence) maintains an active and ongoing relationship with certain elements of the Taliban".

    Islamabad could not accept that its nearest neighbour was destabilised by the US-led NATO invasion, especially given that the Taliban had never been involved in the 9/11 attacks, the author remarks.

    Although new instances of the ISI-Taliban cooperation were unveiled in 2008, 2009 and later on, Washington continued to provide financial assistance to Islamabad until Donald Trump withheld aid to the country in 2018, accusing Pakistan of playing a double game with the US in the Afghanistan crisis since 2001.

    ​Nevertheless, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ascendance to power in August 2018 and the country's subsequent foreign policy shift helped mend fences between the US and Pakistan. Nevertheless, it took almost a year for Washington and Islamabad to sort the things out, according to the author. 

    "Mr. Khan inherited a much peaceful Pakistan compared to his predecessors," Dar explains. "This is why with a peaceful domestic scenario much of Mr. Khan's focus is on eliminating corruption and elevating prosperity through improving economic and financial sectors. This also allowed him to lead a robust foreign policy too where he is emerging as an honest peace broker in the region."
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Presidency
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019

    On 22 July 2019 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made an official visit to the White House.

    "In his meeting with US counterparts he again reiterated Pakistan’s new paradigm shift in foreign policy that 'Pakistan will not become a part of (US) war'. In the meeting with Mr. Khan, it marked a striking turnaround in Pakistan's recent gains when Mr. Trump said 'I think Pakistan is going to help us out to extricate ourselves'. It was this statement from where onward Pakistan arranged secret talks between the Taliban and US representatives to initiate an amicable solution to the longest war in US history."

    The US-Taliban talks resulted in the conclusion of the deal which envisaged the withdrawal of US troops and allied forces from the country, given that the Afghan military group meets the conditions of the deal.

    "Pakistan is all in this peace process because peace in Afghanistan will result in peace in Pakistan," the analyst stresses. "This is why Pakistan is engaging with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan to ensure that all foreign influence inside Afghanistan must end once and for all."

    The Afghan Peace Process as Part of Pakistan's Geopolitical Strategy

    Islamabad has also a geopolitical reason to push ahead with the Afghan peace deal, Dar emphasises. Currently, Pakistan has found itself "encircled" with the Afghanistan crisis on its Western border, the militarisation of the Persian Gulf by the US amid the Iran-Saudi Arabia divide, and the turmoil in Kashmir in the north-east of the country, which caused Islamabad more alarm after India reorganised its quasi-autonomous state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. This is why Pakistan seeks an "amicable solution" to the Afghanistan crisis, the Pakistani-India row, and the Kashmir conflict via UN resolutions, the analyst elaborates.

    Dar outlines four major directions of Islamabad's foreign policy:

    •             first, cooperation with the US in the Afghanistan peace process and international diplomacy;

    •             second, strategic partnership with China while maintaining a balance between Washington and Beijing;

    •             third, maintenance of the balance with India to ensure peace in South Asia;

    •             fourth, maintenance of the balance between Iran and Saudi Arabia to facilitate peace in the Muslim world.

    While Pakistan has managed to find common ground with the US with regard to the Afghan peace deal, Islamabad's longstanding cooperation with China has presented a challenge to Washington amid simmering Sino-American tensions. Thus, it appears unsurprising to the author that the US is seeking to drive Islamabad away from Beijing. However, the Sino-Pakistani relationship is something that Imran Khan is not ready to sacrifice, according to Dar.

    China's President Xi Jinping, right, meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    China's President Xi Jinping, right, meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018
    "In Pakistan’s foreign policy, the most significant paradigm shift in recent times is Islamabad’s overt shift from Washington to Beijing for a new strategic partnership," the analyst says. "The Pak-China axis has a long history that dates back to the 1970s, when during the Sino-Soviet split, it helped broker peace between China and the United States, which was crucial for ending the Vietnam War".

    He notes that China played an important role in Pakistan's nuclear programme, adding that "today joint cooperation among Pakistan and China in the fields of economics and defence and an ironclad military alliance are among of the major determinants of Asian geopolitics."

    Furthermore, Beijing's role has taken on new significance for Islamabad, given the recent US-India rapprochement and the formation of the US-India axis. In this light, the Pakistan-China axis plays the role of a counterweight, Dar believes.

    "If we take dependency theory into our account, Pakistan lies at the semi-periphery level of the international nation state system," the analyst explains. "It is a developing country which sees China as its foremost partner who would help Pakistan to take her to the top club members of the new multipolar world order. Pakistan sees both the United States and China crucial for its foreign policy and always tries to balance them through a realistic model."

    *The Taliban is designated as a terrorist organisation in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Forces Launch Airstrike Against Taliban in Central Afghanistan, Spokesman Says
    Taliban Say US Airstrikes in Afghanistan 'Direct Violation' of Doha Agreement
    Indian, Japanese Naval Ships Conduct Maritime Drills in Arabian Sea, Close to Pakistan - Photos
    Tensions Escalate as 2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 4 Wounded in Cross-Border Fire by Pakistan in Kashmir
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Donald Trump, Taliban, peace talks, Doha, Pakistan, Afghanistan, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse