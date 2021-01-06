Register
10:52 GMT06 January 2021
    North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Admits Economic Plan 'Fell Short' of Objectives in ‘Almost All Areas’

    Korean Central News Agency
    Asia & Pacific
    by
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday with thousands of delegates and observers in attendance, KCNA reported, to determine “a fresh line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies”.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has conceded that the country’s five-year economic development plan, which ended last year, had missed its targets by a “great degree” as he opened the nation’s first full ruling party congress in five years, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    In an opening speech at the congress, that opened on 5 January, and is anticipated to last several days, the supreme leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was cited as acknowledging that “almost all sectors fell a long way short of the set objectives” laid out at the 2016 congress.

    ‘Victories’ and ‘Painful Lessons’

    The chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) described the current challenges facing his government as “the worst-ever" and “unprecedented”, according to KCNA.

    “We should further promote and expand the victories and successes we have gained at the cost of sweat and blood, and prevent the painful lessons from being repeated,” he was quoted as saying.

    While the North Korean leader underscored "shining successes" by the party, he admitted that "goals for improving the national economy have been seriously delayed."

    Referring to North Korea's successful tests in 2017 of intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim Jong-Un Kim applauded the country’s "miraculous victory" since the last congress in 2016.

    The North Korean leader praised party workers for “ensuring stability” despite the recent challenges.

    In 2020, the country had faced natural calamities such as typhoons and floods that decimated farms, housing, and infrastructure. This was further compounded by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The global health crisis resulted in the closure of North Korea's border with its biggest trading partner – China.

    As Kin Jong-un is anticipated to make further speeches during the gathering, it is expected he might address foreign policy issues ahead of the inauguration of US president-elect Joe Biden.

    Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since two rounds conducted by Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un were deadlocked over denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

    As Trump, who managed to forge a personal rapport with the North Korean leader, is set to exit the White House, President-elect Joe Biden has earlier referred to Kim Jong-un as a “thug” and a “tyrant.”

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech after a conference video call focused on foreign policy at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech after a conference video call focused on foreign policy at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 28, 2020

    The current Workers’ Party Congress brought together 250 executives, 4,750 delegates elected to represent some 6 million party members, and 2,000 spectators, the official news agency said.

    According to the charter of the WPK, the party congress is to be held every five years, but only six such meetings had taken place until 1980 before Kim revived it in 2010.

    The event is intended to review the performance of the ruling party's Central Committee in implementing policies adopted during the last congress in 2016.

    Sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong during a meeting between the leader of the DPRK and the President of South Korea in Pyongyang
    © AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool
    Sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong during a meeting between the leader of the DPRK and the President of South Korea in Pyongyang

    Kim Jong-un is subsequently expected to announce senior party appointments that could include further promotions for his sister, Kim Yo-jong.

    Tags:
    North korea, North Korea, Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-un
