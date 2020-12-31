Register
17:29 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attends the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential block in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea 13 April 2017.

    Kim Jong-un's Sister Labelled 'North Korea's Most Outspoken Attack Dog' by Western Media

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081621926_0:0:2266:1275_1200x675_80_0_0_07a1f778b48b49d7fb1ee4ec2b6322bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012311081622038-kim-jong-uns-sister-labelled-north-koreas-most-outspoken-attack-dog-by-western-media/

    32-year-old Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of DPRK’s head, has been dubbed his most apparent successor in the event of Kim Jong-un dying. As reports speculating about her brother’s demise emerged through the spring, it was suggested back then that Kim Yo-jong could take over his duties.

    Kim Yo-jong has been described “North Korea’s most outspoken attack dog” who is now “ready to become the first woman dictator in modern history” by veteran correspondent Donald Kirk who writes for the Daily Beast.

    The sister of the North Korean leader emerged as a powerful force in the country’s political apparatus because she holds a number of key posts, the analyst notes. Kim Yo-jong remains the first deputy director of the United Front Department responsible for relations with South Korea, as well as the head of the mysterious Organisation and Guidance Department that allegedly oversees the government’s and the ruling party’s doings.

    According to Tuft University’s professor Lee Sung-yoon, who wrote a book about Miss Kim, the woman is “the de facto No 2 in the DPRK (North Korean) hierarchy and the only true confidante of consequence for Kim Jong Un”. Despite all of her high titles, “her blue blood” still tops them all, the professor notes.

    Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo receives photos from his meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un from Chairman Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea on October 7, 2018
    © Photo : Public domain / U.S. Department of State
    Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo receives photos from his meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un from Chairman Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea on October 7, 2018

    Miss Kim’s recent attack on South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also helped to enhance her brutal image.

    Kang argued during the annual IISS Manama Dialogue Security Conference that it was very “odd” and highly unlikely that North Korea hasn’t reported any cases of coronavirus so far. Miss Kim responded by saying that Kang will “pay dearly” for her “reckless remarks”.

    It is also believed that it was Miss Kim who was behind the explosion at the Inter-Korean Liaison Office at Kaesong Industrial Complex north of the Korean Demilitarised Zone in June. She had previously vowed to get rid of the "symbol of diplomatic relations between the two states, after a scandal around balloons with propaganda leaflets fired off by North Korean defectors from South Korea.

    She also dubbed calls for “reconciliation” and “reunification” by South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in a “shameless perfidy”.

    All this strong rhetoric prompted Kirk to suggest that the powerful lady was now on the way to secure her position as a “possible successor to the leadership” in North Korea.

    When speculations emerged back in spring that Kim Jong-un had been suffering severe health conditions and could even be dead after he missed the annual celebration devoted to his grandfather's birthday, observers suggested it was Kim Yo-jong who would take her brother’s place should he die.

    The North Korean leader has returned to the public eye seemingly in perfect health, but South Korean intelligence maintained that Kim Yo-jong had wielded the real power in her brother’s government and even shared some of it with him.

    Kim Jong-un is not a fan of comments defining his sister as his “potential replacement”, says Bruce Bennett - an expert on Korea at the Rand think-tank - as speculations of this kind may seem a blow to “his position inside North Korea”. It thus remains a question whether his sister’s growing power will be a curse or a blessing for her.

    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong, South Korea, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse