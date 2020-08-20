Register
14:15 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    South Korean Intelligence Agency Claims Kim Jong-un Shares Power With His Sister

    © AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/83/1079628307_0:55:3256:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_0a016a074cde544f29a27c196827050d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008201080227839-south-korean-intelligence-agency-claims-kim-jong-un-shares-power-with-his-sister/

    In June, South Korea’s leading newspaper The Chosun Ilbo reported that Kim Jong-un had personally put his sister, said to be in her mid-thirties, in charge of relations with Seoul. Several days after the alleged change North Korea made an about-face in relations with its neighbour and blew up an inter-Korean liaison office, a de-facto embassy.

    North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly delegated part of his authority to his aides, including his sister Kim Yo-jong, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country’s spy agency.

    "Currently, Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs based on the delegation", South Korea's National Intelligence Service was quoted as saying in a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly.

    The intelligence agency noted that Kim Jong-un still maintains absolute authority and the fact he's handed power to other officials little by little, including his sister does not mean that he's selected a successor.

    The agency also said the move is intended to "relieve stress" from Kim and "avert culpability in the event of policy failure".

    Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong was thrown into the spotlight in April after the North Korean leader did not appear in public for a long time. After Kim Jong-un failed to appear at the celebrations for his grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday, which is considered the most important holiday in North Korea, media across the world started speculating that Kim Jong-un was gravely ill, had died, or was deposed in a coup. Rumours ended when Mr Kim appeared at the opening of a fertiliser factory on 1 May.

    Following a report in June from South Korea’s leading newspaper that Kim Yo-jong was reportedly put in charge of relations with South Korea, several experts voiced concern that Kim Jong-un may be overthrown by his sister, who is believed to be next in line to run the country.

    Days after the alleged nomination Kim Yo-jong threatened South Korea with military action and on 16 June Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office, which served as a de-facto embassy in the absence of diplomatic ties between the two states. North Korea accused Seoul of breaching agreements reached by the two countries in 2018, including the Panmunjom Declaration, which stressed both countries' commitment to end "hostile activities".

    Japan's defence minister suggested that Pyongyang’s sudden U-turn in relations with its neighbour could be put down to internal problems – economic problems caused by bad harvests, the coronavirus outbreak – and Kim Jong-un's bad health. His claim contradicts a statement made by the South Korean intelligence agency, which said in May that rumours about Mr Kim's health are groundless.

    Taro Kono assumed that Pyongyang needed a scapegoat to deflect the public's attention away from internal problems. Experts said the escalation of tensions may have been deliberate as North Korea may attempt to gain leverage in negotiations with Seoul, if or when they resume.

    Tags:
    Taro Kono, South Korea, Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse