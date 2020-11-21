Register
01:46 GMT21 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taiwan Navy's Perry-class frigate launches an ASROC (anti-submarine rocket) during the annual Han Kuang military exercises.

    Chinese Thinker Fires Back at US Academics, Notes US, Taipei Also Shape Cross-Strait Relations

    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106387/29/1063872983_0:97:2787:1664_1200x675_80_0_0_e7437b8c5188a3d2d40e92858baf65c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011211081229798-chinese-thinker-fires-back-at-us-academics-notes-us-taipei-also-shape-cross-strait-relations/

    Two American think tank fellows who support a close US relationship with Taiwan declined to consider the effect expanding support for the island would have on relations with China in a recent news article, placing sole responsibility for a prospective war on China’s shoulders, when in fact all three governments influence the situation.

    A leading Chinese academic has pushed back against claims Beijing risks sparking a war with the US over Taiwan, saying that Taipei and Washington are just as responsible for the quality of the trilateral relationship.

    On Thursday, two academics from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a hawkish think tank based in Washington, DC, penned an article in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that cautioned Chinese President Xi Jinping against launching a war to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.

    The article explored two scenarios for a potential war between China and the US: one started by China over Taiwan and one started by the US over the South China Sea. Both scenarios involved unprovoked attacks.

    “A military confrontation with the US – which is highly likely if China launches a kinetic attack on Taiwan – could damage Xi’s position and threaten his plans for China’s ‘national rejuvenation,’” the academics noted. 

    As reasons for prior suspicion, they cited some provocative statements in Chinese state-connected media and an increase in incidents along the edge of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in which Taipei has scrambled fighters to warn off Chinese aircraft. The ADIZ, of course, isn’t Taiwanese territory, and Sputnik has reported on China’s legal right to cross the median line in the Taiwan Strait without being fired upon by Taipei.

    US Powerfully Shapes Taiwan Situation

    However, much about the situation was also left out of their analysis, and Zhou Bo, an honorary fellow at the Center for China-America Defense Relations at the Academy of Military Science of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, decided to set the record straight.

    “The development of cross-strait relations is not solely decided by the Chinese mainland. It is, on the contrary, a result of the interaction between Taipei, Washington and Beijing,” Zhou told the SCMP on Friday.

    The academics’ piece, for example, made no mention of the billions of dollars worth of weaponry Washington has either already sold to Taipei or is presently in the process of approving. The Trump administration has furnished the autonomous island with F-16V “Viper” fighter jets and advanced torpedoes, and the State Department has approved sale of RQ-9B Reaper drones, long-range cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, mobile rocket artillery units and more.

    F-16 Viper deploying countermeasures
    © Flickr / Archangel12
    F-16 Viper deploying countermeasures

    Neither was mention made of several provocative incidents in recent months, such as visits by numerous senior US officials to Taiwan, including US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, and US military aircraft flying over the island. US Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler announced on Friday he, too, would visit Taiwan next month.

    To Beijing, these are encroachments on Chinese territory,  and the Chinese government has lodged strong complaints and warnings about the US continuing to do so.

    "China is firmly opposed to any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. This position is consistent and clear," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. "China will take the necessary response measures appropriate to the situation's development."

    The CSIS thinkers' omission was not for want of knowledge: one of the authors, Bonnie S. Glaser, who heads CSIS’ China Power Project, wrote last month that a task force including her and her SCMP co-author, Jude Blanchette, advised that Washington should consider taking a more provocative stance on its support for Taiwan.

    According to the academics, the US must “undertake a high-level, interagency, comprehensive review of Taiwan’s security that includes consideration of whether existing declaratory policy on ‘strategic ambiguity’ is enough for the purposes of deterrence messaging.”

    That said, it’s not exactly clear to Taiwanese academics that the US would risk a major war with China over Taiwan even if it did launch an all-out invasion of the island.

    Since the US switched its diplomatic recognition of the legitimate Chinese state from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it has maintained an informal relationship with the Taiwanese government, always walking a thin line between providing it with enough military equipment to fend off a potential Chinese attack but not enough to provoke a strong reaction from Beijing - a position known as “strategic ambiguity.”

    Tsai’s Independence Ambitions Enabled by US

    Likewise, the government in Taipei, which calls itself the Republic of China and is all that remains of the republican government formed in 1912 after the last Chinese emperor abdicated the throne, has edged toward independence in recent years. Democratic Progressive Party leader Tsai Ing Wen was re-elected to a second four-year term as Taiwanese president earlier this year, and her party has never recognized the 1992 consensus by which Taipei and Beijing agreed there is only one China.

    Beijing passed an anti-secession law in 2005 that would provide it with legal precedence to use force if Taipei makes a formal declaration of independence - a consequence Xi has made clear would follow.
    TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang attend a banquet for the U.S. delegation in Taipei, Taiwan September 18, 2020.

    “Now the US is increasingly edging closer to Taiwan, and [President] Tsai Ing Wen holds a totally different stance to developing ties with Beijing when compared to her predecessor Ma Ying Jeou,” Zhou said, noting that Trump administration, which came to power in early 2017, had deeply hurt Beijing-Washington ties, not in the least by encouraging the separatist tendencies of Tsai’s party.

    “It’s not 100% sure that a hot war won’t happen between China and the US. This goal [avoiding war] can only be achieved if both countries are working towards it,” Zhou added. “However, if the US continues its provocative actions over Chinese islands and shoals and in the meantime harshly criticises Beijing, what attitude can Beijing have?”

    Related:

    Beijing Vows ‘Proper, Necessary Response’ to US Arms Sale to Taiwan, Warns of Further Damage to Ties
    Beijing Warns of Response After Pompeo Rejects Chinese Sovereignty Over Taiwan
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Objects to US Environmental Agency Chief's Visit to Taiwan
    Tags:
    Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), South China Morning Post, US, Taiwan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse