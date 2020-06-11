Register
22:53 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘Illegal Act’: Beijing Denounces US Flight Over Taiwan as ‘Provocative Incident’

    Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/88/1079588886_0:183:3072:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_a36ccafc4012dd2d1e5c246e5a28b403.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006111079588916-illegal-act-beijing-denounces-us-flight-over-taiwan-as-provocative-incident/

    After Taipei allowed a US Navy cargo plane to fly across Taiwan on Monday, Beijing accused Washington of being “provocative,” denouncing the action as “illegal.” China regards Taiwan as a rebellious province, and the island’s airspace as its own, so US support for Taipei walks a fine line.

    On Monday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense permitted a US Navy C-40A Clipper cargo plane to fly the length of the island during its flight from Okinawa to Thailand, Sputnik reported.

    “It was an illegal act and a seriously provocative incident,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Thursday, according to the Beijing-based Global Times. “We express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition.”

    CGTN reported that Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing on Thursday, "We urge the US side to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques and to immediately stop such illegal and provocative acts.”

    Su-30SM fighter jet. File photo
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Su-30SM fighter jet. File photo
    The day after the flight, Taiwanese air force fighters intercepted several Chinese Su-30 jets in the Taiwan Strait after they crossed the Median Line. Taipei regards such moves as an encroachment upon its sovereignty, even though more than 40 miles of international waterway sit between the line and the island’s territorial seas, according to international law. It was the ninth such incident this year.

    Taiwan has been autonomously ruled since 1949, when the Republic of China was driven from the Chinese mainland by the victorious Red Army, which established the People’s Republic of China that year. Both governments claim to be the sole legitimate rulers of all of China, and demand that any country doing business with them cease recognizing the other side. While Washington switched its recognition to Beijing in 1978, it has continued to funnel support to Taipei through back channels, which China regards as interference in its domestic affairs by supporting an internal rebellion.

    Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a Thursday statement carried by the Global Times that Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “should not misjudge the situation,” warning it not to “underestimate the Chinese people's strong will and firm determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and should stop the said actions at once.”

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen, whose second term began last month, is a member of the DPP, which is seen as more favorable to independence than the rival Kuomintang, which established the Republic in 1912.

    Related:

    Taiwan Eyeing US-Made Anti-Ship Missiles for Coastal Defense, Despite Beijing’s Disapproval
    PLA Su-30 Fighter Jets Edge Near Taiwan as US Military Aircraft Flies Through the Island
    Japanese Prime Minister Abe Calls Taiwan's Absence at WHO Assembly 'Very Regrettable'
    Tags:
    US Navy, China, provocative acts, China's Taiwan Affairs Office, Taiwan, cargo plane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse