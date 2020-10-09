Register
19:03 GMT09 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

    Canadian Court Reportedly Dismisses Major Appeal by Huawei CFO in Battle Against Extradition to US

    © REUTERS / Jennifer Gauthier
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080723712_0:0:3076:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_ae3fadf23926fa4a09baa2d301efb8ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202010091080723899-canadian-court-reportedly-dismisses-major-appeal-by-huawei-cfo-in-battle-against-extradition-to-us/

    The same judge dismissed another appeal by Meng back in May in which she sought to end the extradition case for good due to her arrest purportedly lacking grounds according to Canadian laws.

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has lost her appeal to unseal confidential documents related to her extradition case after Canadian Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes dismissed the possibility of doing so, claiming that it would violate confidentiality agreements with other parties, Bloomberg reports. Holmes did not elaborate any further on her ruling.

    Meng, who claims to have been illegally arrested in December 2018, was seeking to disclose these documents, insisting that they contain evidence of unlawful actions by the Canadian authorities. She applied for their disclosure, claiming the documents had been withheld from her arbitrarily.

    Latest Blow to Meng's Attempt to Have Extradition Case Dismissed

    The failure to unseal some of the classified documents in her case is the third loss that Meng Wanzhou has sustained this year. Previously, in August, she was denied access to another batch of documents related to her arrest by a federal court under the pretext that it might jeopardise Canada's national security.

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a court hearing during a break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Jennifer Gauthier
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a court hearing during a break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo

    Prior to this, in May, Huawei's CFO also lost her bid to have the US extradition case dismissed for good on the grounds that she had been illegally arrested in the first place, as the accusations levelled against her by Washington do not constitute a crime in Canada. Back then, Chief Justice Holmes found the grounds for her arrest and opening the extradition case sufficient.

    Meng claims that the Canadian authorities broke protocols when arresting her. Her defence argues that border agents carried out an illegal immigration check on her, thereby deceiving her into giving them evidence that would later help the US in the extradition case. Huawei's CFO believes that the extradition case must be dropped on the grounds that law enforcement abused their authority during her arrest.

    Meng Wanzhou, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies, attending the 6th Annual VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling at the World Trade Center, October 2, 2014
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Seeks Access to Documents That Could Prove She is Victim of Abuse of Process

    Washington has been seeking to have Meng Wanzhou extradited and be put on trial for allegedly helping Iran circumvent American sanctions. The US claims the CFO misled several bankers regarding the nature of Huawei's relations with some Iranian companies, thus avoiding funds being frozen under the sanctions. Huawei and the Chinese government have dismissed Washington's allegations and dubbed the case as politically motivated.

    Related:

    Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Seeks Access to Documents That Could Prove She is Victim of Abuse of Process
    Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou Defence Team Calls Battle Over Her Extradition to US Embarrassment to Canada
    Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou Claims ‘Covert Criminal Operation’ During Arrest, Seeks Halt to Extradition
    After Meng Wanzhou Visit, Chinese Envoy Says Canada Should Correct 'Mistake' - Embassy
    Tags:
    extradition request, extradition, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei, Canada, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse