After Wanzhou Visit, Chinese Envoy Says Canada Should Correct 'Mistake' - Embassy

TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada should correct its 'mistake' and release Meng Wanzhou, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said on Friday after Ambassador Cong Peiwu visited the detained Huawei executive.

"[Ambassador Peiwu] will continue to urge the Canadian side to correct its mistake and take measures to solve the issue as soon as possible," the Embassy said in a statement, adding, "We expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date."

Chinese-Canadian relations have soured since the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the tech giant's founder, at the request of the United States, allegedly on suspicions of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran.

Huawei has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and insisted Meng has done nothing illegal.

Relations between Canada and China were further strained following the detention in China of two Canadian citizens, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, shortly after Meng's arrest. While the detentions have been widely regarded as Beijing's retaliation for the arrest of the Huawei executive, Chinese authorities insist that the two men pose a threat to national security.

Since the arrest last December, China has introduced bans targeting Canadian agricultural exports. However, earlier this month China lifted a ban on Canadian pork and beef.