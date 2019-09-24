Register
11:28 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves for a lunch break during a hearing at British Columbia supreme court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 23, 2019

    Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou Claims ‘Covert Criminal Operation’ During Arrest, Seeks Halt to Extradition

    © REUTERS / LINDSEY WASSON
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Meng Wanzhou is fighting extradition to the United States on charges of using a scheme to violate US sanctions against Iran and Syria. She maintains her innocence and has formally applied for a stay of proceedings in her extradition case.

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has pressed for more details surrounding her arrest at Vancouver’s airport last December to prove her allegations that there was an abuse of process in her case.

    Meng Wanzhou, 47, and her legal team appeared in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday to argue that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers had unlawfully held her for three hours before the police arrested her in a bid to collect evidence for US authorities as part of a “covert criminal investigation” at the behest of the FBI.

    Her lawyers argued that her detention was illegal as the court order required that officials arrest her immediately. The defence alleged she was unlawfully searched and questioned under the ruse of an immigration check, as well as compelled to surrender her electronic devices and passcodes.

    They have asked, as quoted by the Vancouver Sun, to disclose contacts between US and Canadian authorities, claiming there was a conspiracy between the two countries and “improper communications”. If officials abused the process, the extradition proceedings against Meng should be halted, they said.

    How Did Canada Respond to the Request?

    The government’s lawyers argued in response that there was no evidence to suggest that “the conduct of officials, either Canadian or foreign, has compromised the fairness of the extradition proceedings” or that there was an abuse of process.

    “This application can only be characterised as a fishing expedition for materials she hopes will reveal the speculative conspiracy she alleges,” they said. “Courts have repeatedly held that fishing expeditions are not permitted when an applicant seeks disclosure in extradition.”

    The government insisted that it had already provided Meng’s defence team with extensive disclosure, including handwritten notes from CBSA and the police, as well as CCTV footage from the airport.

    The hearings on her request are expected to last through Wednesday and then resume resume on 30 September for another five days. The actual extradition hearing is set to begin in January 2020.

    Why Was Meng Wanzhou Arrested?

    Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder and CEO, was arrested on 1 December 2018 at the request of the United States. She is wanted in the US, where she is accuse of misleading US banks about Huawei’s links with Skycom and Canicula, companies which work with Iran and Syria, which are targeted by American sanctions.

    US prosecutors claimed Meng told the banks that the companies were independent from Huawei, when in fact they were allegedly fully controlled by the Chinese telecom giant. They believe it helped Huawei defraud the banks into clearing dollar transactions with Skycom and Canicula, and thus skirt US sanctions. The charges range from bank fraud to money laundering and obstruction of justice.

    Huawei continues to maintain that the companies were independent and that the US banks at the centre of the case knew what was happening.

    What Was China's Reaction?

    Meng’s arrest has strained China’s relations with the whole of North America, with Beijing decrying the move and calling for her immediate release. China has accused Canada of violating the Huawei executive’s human rights and blamed the US and Canada for abusing their extradition agreement.

    Shortly after her arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadian nationals, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, and later charged them with espionage. Beijing refused widespread suggestions that their case had anything to do with Meng’s arrest.

    Huawei is also a defendant in Meng’s case. The company has been accused by the United States of trying to steal trade secrets and spying on behalf of China. The Trump administration has put Huawei on a trade blacklist, effectively cutting it off the American market, and hinted that it could use the firm as a bargaining chip in the broader trade conflict with China. The company insists it is independent from the Chinese government and denies any wrongdoing.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse